Uninsured fire-damaged house must be sold; what you see is what you get

It's not hard to see what happened here. The uninsured Otara home was destroyed by a fire that started in a car next to the house, which now needs to be sold.

As with any fire-damaged property, there’s a sad story behind this “as is, where is” house sale in Otara. A fire that started in a car leapt into the house, destroying the interior and causing the roof to collapse. And, unfortunately, the owner was uninsured.

Kim Spark of Ray White Universal says the owner was not at home at the time of the fire, and by the time the neighbours saw the flames and alerted the fire service, the damage was done.

“The owner can’t do anything with it. It’s his main residence, and he needs to sell to move on. And, basically, what you see is what you get.”

The 766m² property, which has just been listed and has an RV of $900,000, is set to be auctioned on December 7, 2022, and Spark says, “I think if someone puts their hands up on the day, the property will sell.”

The listing, held by Nadia Johnstone and Grant Elliott, says: “Uninsured owner must sell ASAP. The home has been badly damaged in a fire. Inheritance gone wrong; the nest egg is now a problem they need solved.

RAY WHITE The property is being sold "as is".

"Being sold as is. Boots and all”. Which is a reference to a pair of gumboots stuck up on poles in the backyard.

The photos show other fire-damaged personal items strewn all around the property, including a trailer, broken furniture, corrugated iron drums, old tyres and a luggage trolley.

Spark says the sale price will come down to land value minus the cost of demolition and site clearance.

He says potential buyers will need to do their own due diligence about what they could build on the site – there are overhead power lines to take into consideration.

The property, at 42 Wymondley Road, Otara, Manukau City, Auckland.

RAY WHITE The fire damage is not so evident from the front.

RAY WHITE Pylons are nearby, with power lines crossing the property.

RAY WHITE At 766 sqm, the section is larger than many Auckland properties.