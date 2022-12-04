What does the OCR hike really mean for house prices?

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how house price falls are making the market more affordable for first-home buyers

House prices will fall further after the Reserve Bank’s record official cash rate (OCR) hike, but the market is not expected to “crash and burn”.

The Reserve Bank raised the OCR by a record 75 basis points to 4.25% last week. It forecasts the rate will peak at 5.5% next year, and is also predicting a further rise in inflation and a year-long recession from mid-2023.

Mortgage rates have already increased steeply over the last year, with the typical one-year fixed rate rising from 2.9% last September to around 6% now.

The Reserve Bank’s move signals more pain for homeowners. ANZ and Westpac have already acted, and ANZ’s fixed home loans now range from 6.54% on a one-year special through to 7.64% on a five-year standard rate.

Some commentators say this will bury the already slow housing market, and there is a consensus that house prices will continue to fall.

But economists do not think the market is likely to crash and burn, although there is little doubt the OCR increase will have an impact on home-buyers’ confidence.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird says buyers now know the cost of borrowing will continue to increase, which means securing finance and debt servicing remain a barrier to purchasing ability.

“Our October sales data shows dampened sales activity and properties spending a longer length of time on the market. This is largely due to rising interest rates causing buyers to act with hesitancy, and weighing up what they will be able to afford in the medium-term.”

Kathryn George/Stuff Rising interest rates are denting home-buyer confidence.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says high mortgage rates, a potential recession and rising unemployment are a bad combination for property.

Higher unemployment due to a rising labour force as envisaged by the Reserve Bank, rather than outright job losses, is the “less bad” situation, he says.

“It’s not great for prospective new buyers if they can’t find a job, but if existing homeowners aren’t losing their jobs, it means they should mostly be able to keep servicing their debts and avoid mortgagee sales.”

But an OCR heading towards 5.5% implies further upwards pressure on mortgage rates, and a typical high-equity one-year fixed rate could top 7% shortly, and potentially reach 7.5% or more, he says.

“A potential future rate of 7% would see a change of almost $12,000 for a $500,000 loan.”

This will limit the pool of new borrowers, mean a big adjustment for existing borrowers rolling off previously lower fixed rates, and points to another quiet year of sales next year.

Davidson says prices have further to fall too, and are likely to be down 20% from last year’s peak by the end of next year. That would still leave them 15% to 20% above pre-Covid levels.

“Despite the rise in rates, the decline in prices over the longer run is still an advantage for first-home buyers. Paying a cheaper price up front is better because they are saving money at the start, and it is money they then don’t have to pay interest on.”

Economists at ANZ, the country’s biggest bank, are picking an even bigger fall in prices. They expect prices will drop 22% from their peak, but, once adjusted for wage growth, that will increase to 32%.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says prices are down around 12% already, and that puts the market just over halfway through their forecast.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says prices are likely to find a floor in the third quarter of 2023.

The price correction is not over yet because they expect the OCR hikes to continue until May next year, and that means mortgage rates are yet to peak.

With rates still rising, and borrowing capacity shrinking fast, it has become harder rather than easier for first-home buyers to enter the market, she says.

“We see prices finding a floor in the third quarter of next year, and there will be a time when interest rates won’t be as high, borrowing capacity improves, and it will be easier than it has been in recent years. But we are not there yet.”

There is a tendency to focus on people who have bought recently, and it is important to acknowledge many recent buyers will be struggling, but not everyone is new to home-buying, Zollner says.

“For more established homeowners, there is quite a chunk who are ahead on their repayments, or have low debt, and they are likely to be ok while unemployment remains low and income growth strong.

“That is providing a partial offset to the impact of rising rates, and enabling people to hang on, so the biggest risk to the market would be a shock to household incomes.”

But if prices continue to unwind in an orderly fashion, only a small proportion of people will have to sell, and the market will adjust to a better place in the end, she says. “It’s just that getting to that point may not be comfortable.”

For Cameron Bagrie, of Bagrie Economics, high inflation, rising interest rates and a changing world mean market fundamentals have changed irrevocably.

He says it is no longer possible to look at the old 30-year playbook when thinking about prices, and how they are likely to behave in future.

“I don’t agree with calls that the market is stabilising. There are near-term and cyclical challenges that will lead to a significant reset over the next 10 years.

supplied Cameron Bagrie, of Bagrie Economics, says interest rates are not going to come crashing back down.

“Declining interest rates were a big driver of price increases over many years, and that story is now done. Even if we get on top of inflation, interest rates won’t come crashing back down, and I’d suggest central banks will keep them higher than we have become used to.”

Borrowers will need to change their expectations around what their average borrowing costs may be over a 10-year period, and there will be an impact on prices as people will not be able to borrow as much, he says.

“Prices will become less unaffordable as they come down but wages come up, and the house price-to-income ratio could improve considerably, which is a good thing.

“But we need a sustained period of prices underperforming income growth to get them back into the affordable zone.”

Opes Property economist Ed McKnight takes a more optimistic view of the market, despite the OCR hike. He says the Reserve Bank itself is predicting a 20% fall from peak in prices, and there has been a 12% drop already.

“It sounds scary, but most of the fall has occurred, and there is about 8% to go over the next year or so. The Real Estate Institute’s figures suggest the rate of price decline is slowing, and the sharp monthly falls are easing.”

Housing markets move in cycles, and over the 2020 to 2021 boom, prices went up very sharply, and now they are going down, he says.

“Still, prices remain 38% above a March 2019 baseline. Many people have done well out of the market in recent years, but, unfortunately, some who bought recently will be hurt.

“If they can afford to keep up their mortgage repayments, and don’t have to sell up now, they should be okay. The average hold period is seven years, and the market should recover over that period of time.”