Ocean view land once home to cement plant to be subdivided and sold off

The West Coast is a tourist's paradise with breathtaking scenery, coastal drives and glaciers that have lured large crowds of tourists over the years. (Video first published in May 2020)

A large block of ocean-view West Coast land formerly owned by cement company Holcim will be subdivided for sale.

Holcim closed its Westport cement plant in 2016. It sold its properties in 2020 to a group of property investors, including a street of 10 houses near Cape Foulwind, a 186-hectare quarry, 200ha of land suitable for dairy farming, a 7ha industrial block, 14ha of rural land with spectacular sea views that could be used for lifestyle blocks or housing.

The land is owned by a company whose director is Patrick Harrison, the co-owner of Harrisons Carpet & Flooring.

Chris Harding, of commercial property agent JLL, said the dairy farms and Larsen St houses had all sold.

READ MORE:

* Agent selling entire street of houses gets plenty of interest

* Entire street of 10 houses for sale in Westport

* Holcim puts Westport cement properties up for sale



The rural land had spectacular sea views that could be used for lifestyle blocks or housing, and would soon be subdivided, he said.

The quarry and processing plant was used as an evacuation centre when much of Westport flooded in July 2021. The land was suitable for residential use and would be attractive for those wanting to move away from the Buller River, Harding said.

“Westport people need somewhere to go. They don’t want to leave the area but they may need to move away from the river and the sea and this land is away from the river and above the ocean.”

Supplied The old Holcim cement plant and surrounding land comes with stunning sea views.

The owners had drawn up a master plan for the area, but were yet to decide on the future of the quarry and processing plant.

“We want to get a mix of public amenity. The plant is set up for being zoned industrial, but we have been talking to some smaller tenants. We don’t want big industry close to residential areas,” he said.

The owners had spent a considerable amount of money so far and had allowed the new $9.36 million Government-funded Kawatiri Coastal Trail from Westport to Charleston to go through the property.

“It’s been six years and we are close to getting started on a beautiful part of the world,” Harding said.

JLL The 10 houses on Larsen St, near Westport, will go on the market individually.

The rail siding block (an old packing plant on Nine Mile Rd near Westport) had been sold to a local business and the cement silos on the wharf had been demolished as they were on KiwiRail land.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said the owners advocated for different zoning through the new district plan being drawn up for the whole West Coast.

“It’s good to see them carving it up in useful ways for the local market. It’s definitely higher ground so in some scenarios it could be protected from natural hazards.”

The region’s housing market is bucking the national trend by going up.

The average house price on the Coast increased 6.4% to $344,253 in the year to September. In comparison, house prices across the country fell 2% to $964,203.

“Many aspects of the Coast economy remain resilient to the economic headwinds sweeping the country,” Development West Coast chief executive Heath Milne said.

Alden Williams/Stuff House prices are on the rise in Westport, which sits alongside the Buller River on the northern West Coast.

The region led the country in growth of residential building consents – 277 were issued for the year to September, a 42.8% increase compared to 7% nationally.