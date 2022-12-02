Lifelong Aucklander moves to Nelson for a rural, alternative lifestyle - and hopefully, no mortgage

The house at 225b Victory Road, Laingholm is for sale as owner Glenn Higham moves to Nelson for lifestyle reasons.

Lifelong Aucklander Glenn Higham says he’s lived all over West Auckland, and he and his wife love the bush, but the couple are “kind of over Auckland really” and are planning to take their children south.

They are selling their cliff-top Laingholm home and heading to Nelson in search of a “more rural” and “alternative” life while their children, Harvey, 5, and Mckenzie, 2, are young.

“The move for us is we want to have a more rural lifestyle for the children – maybe a little lifestyle block or something,” Higham says. He is hoping to be mortgage-free, taking pressure off the family with one stay-at-home parent.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-living home on 1416m² (well over a quarter-acre block) at 225b Victory Road, Laingholm, is being marketed with no price, for sale by auction on December 16, unless sold prior.

It’s sure to reach well over the estimate of between $1.1 and $1.2 million by propertyvalue.co.nz, as that does not factor in recent major renovations, which the vendor says “left no room untouched”.

Higham says they have extended the garage and “pushed out the back as well”, thoroughly modernising and creating a home that the listing agent describes as “a remarkable, functional family home” with a newly increased footprint of 330m².

Supplied The home has undergone an extensive renovation, completed only last year.

Higham says renovations are so fresh, the code of compliance certificate was signed off only last week.

He says the home was a “real do-up” when they bought it in 2012, but because of its location and size, always had great potential, now realised.

He says he and wife Rebecca have loved the view, the neighbours up the shared driveway, and having a good-sized home with plenty of room for the children.

“The cool thing about our house is it feels like, when you get home, you’re in your own world.”

Supplied “The cool thing about our house is it feels like when you get home, you’re in your own world,” the current owner says.

The listing is with Sven Higham, Glenn’s brother, from Barfoot & Thompson.

Sven’s listing extols the “huge views, huge home, huge garage” features of the property.

“Commanding and sweeping views of the Manukau Harbour dominate the interactive upper level where spacious open-plan living soaks up every inch of the moody Manukau via the extensive use of glass.

“An enclosed deck seamlessly connects where you can entertain all year-round, admiring nature's own ever-changing artwork. The floor plan provides a highly sought composition providing four bedrooms, two living and two bathrooms.”

Supplied The garage is about 120m² and can fit four or five cars. The hoist will remain.

Much is made of the 120m² four- or five-car garage, which the listing says: “creates automotive nirvana with an abundance of workshop/storage”. “There's even a home gym and an additional WC and YES, the hoist stays.”

Higham says his family is looking forward to a new start.

“Nelson feels like Auckland did 10 to 15 years ago. We’ve been down about five times, on holiday and working things out. We’ve got a few friends down there and a few friends moving down as well – nice people and laid back.”

Supplied The prime waterfront location is sure to appeal to many.

He expects the sale and buying in a more affordable location will “free up some money as well”.

“That will be nice not to have to worry about. We’re hoping to be mortgage-free. My wife is with the kids all day which is cool, so hopefully we can keep that up.”

HOMED Locals say the town is friendly, with a stunning natural backdrop

Glenn himself is as yet undecided as to whether he will continue working as a real estate agent, as he has been doing in partnership with brother Sven, or to take up property management, as he has also done in the past.

Whatever the decision, he’s looking forward to a freer life.

“I don’t want to pay the man any more,” he says.