Matty McLean's bach proves cool holiday homes don't have to be pricey

A little slice of paradise near the Kaipara Harbour - Matty McLean and Ryan Teece have sold their much-loved hideaway at Tinopai because they found they weren't using it enough.

Owning a holiday home or bach is a pipe dream for many of us, but the sale this week of the ultra-cute Tinopai hideaway owned by TVNZ1 Breakfast host Matty McLean and fiance Ryan Teece proves it doesn’t have to be.

The 51m², two-bedroom bach on 0.78ha near the Kaipara Harbour sold for $590,000 at auction. For that price, the new owners get a contemporary, nicely landscaped home with a swimming pool and beautiful country and sea views.

Teece, a real estate agent with NZ Sotheby’s International Realty, listed the property with colleague Ashley Duncan. He told Stuff it is off the beaten track, in an area where there are not a lot of “big-value” holiday homes.

“We weren’t expecting huge numbers (dollars), and we sold for much the same as we bought it for.” Property records show the last sale in April 2021 fetched $580,000.

Teece says although the bach is just 1.5 hours from Auckland the couple found they weren’t using it the way they anticipated, which prompted the sale. “We had great plans to go up there all the time, and when we did, we loved it. But we have only been three times this year.

NZ SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY The new owners of Matty McLean and Ryan Teece's two-bedroom Tinopai hideaway have paid $590,000.

“We’ve both got weird jobs, which doesn’t help in terms of finding the time.”

The bach features two separate pods linked by a covered deck. One pod accommodates the living area, bathroom and toilet, while the other pod has the two bedrooms. Each room has its own door onto the decking that wraps around most of the house and pool.

CoreLogic figures show the average current value of property in the (mainly rural) Kaipara region to be $856,478, which is 6% up in the past 12 months, but 4.8% down in the past three months.

Supplied Matty McLean (left) and fiance Ryan Teece announced their engagement in February this year.

Trade Me currently lists nine properties in Tinopai, including a bach at $545,000 and a modern house on 8.43ha with an asking price of $1,095,000.

Matty McLean was also in the news this week after testing positive for Covid-19 during Monday’s Breakfast show. Shortly after the show started, McLean found out Teece had tested positive for the virus, which led to the co-host also testing positive.

McLean was sent home and Jack Tame rushed into the studio to take his place.

NZ SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY The house is perched on a hill with expansive country and sea views.

NZ SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY The house comprises two pods linked by a covered courtyard on the decking that wraps around much of the house.

NZ SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY At 51sqm, the house is not large, but it opens up to provide easy indoor-outdoor living.