Rare chance to live on the beach at one of Auckland's first motels, for under $900k

This chalet used to be a motel, now it's a family bach just minutes from the beach.

This little chalet was Judie Reynolds’ parents’ pride and joy when they bought it in 1976.

The family would spend long, hot summers, enjoying family dinners on the deck and days splashing about at the nearby beach.

It was the prefect spot to get away from it all, which made sense, because prior to being sold to private owners, the rows of neat, 1950s-built baches had been the C’est Si Bon motel – one of the first motels in the Auckland area.

“There are still a few units belonging to families of the original 70s buyers,” says Reynolds, who inherited the Stanmore Bay bach with her sisters when their dad died.

Reynolds has a large family, and says the bach became a hub for them around the holidays.

"Sometimes there were 20-odd people sleeping on the floor. We'd all go up there and just pop down wherever we could. We'd be all over the place.

"We had amazing Christmas lunches. We had a big table along the deck, and afterwards, the kids would go down to the flying fox at the beach, or hang around the huge area at the back [where there's a small playground]."

Ray White/Supplied A bach at C'est Si Bon in Stanmore Bay is for sale - a rare opportunity.

There’s a reason these places seldom come on the market – they are coveted and families usually hold on to them.

The reason Reynolds and her sisters are selling is that she has a bach of her own in Whangamatā, while another sister lives in Kerikeri, so the family has decided to part with this slice of Kiwi holiday history.

"We have wonderful memories of staying there. Out the front under the oak tree is a lovely wooden seat that we had made and put out there when my dad and my step-mum turned 90, with their names engraved on it.

Ray White/Supplied The chalets were built in the 1950s and sold to private owners in the 70s.

“That's our lasting memory of how much my dad loves this place. It was his pride and joy."

The property is a company title, with “minimal rules”. That means a company owns the land and buildings, and when you buy a unit, you’re buying a share in the company, which gives you a licence to live at the property in the unit you have purchased, and to use the communal areas.

You can live in the chalets full-time, or rent them out, either long-term or short-term. The only prohibition is on changing the footprint of the building without permission. Inside, you can decorate or reconfigure as you see fit.

Ray White/Supplied The chalet is just minutes from the beach, with a sea view that's unlikely to be built out.

"In the past, we have rented it out during the year. It meets the Healthy Homes standards,” Reynolds says.

The company has an annual general meeting in January.

Owners pay a yearly levy of about $3000, which covers the building insurance and maintenance of the property. The only other thing you’ll need to pay is the power bill.

Last year, the company waterproofed all the roofs. Next year the chalets will be painted.

There’s no house painting or gardening required; the lawns and gardens are tended for you regularly.

"The bach comes with everything down to linen, pots, pans, TV, a couch. The new owner could just walk in and not spend any money," says Reynolds.

"Obviously some things need to be updated, like the sofa. It's not a modern, super-fantastic new build, but for the price and location, it's an awesome place."

Judie Reynolds/Supplied An original advert for the 50s motel C'est Si Bon.

Ray White/Supplied The living area is open plan, with a hint of the Mid-Century vibe still visible.

It’s hard to put a price on the property, although Reynolds expects it to be worth somewhere between the high $700,000s and the mid $800,000s.

A three-bedroom unit in the block behind theirs sold for $900,000 privately last year.

The bach at 3/142 Stanmore Bay Road, Stanmore Bay, is for sale by negotiation, and is listed with Sharon and Kirk Maxwell for Ray White.