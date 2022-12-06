OCR hike has had 'immediate, negative' effect on market, survey shows

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse. (Video first published on November 1, 2022)

The Reserve Bank’s record official cash rate (OCR) hike and recession talk have had an immediate negative effect on the housing market, a new survey reveals.

Two weeks ago, the Reserve Bank raised the OCR by 75 basis points to 4.25%, and forecast it would peak at 5.5% next year.

It also predicted a further rise in inflation, a year-long recession beginning in April, and a rise in the official unemployment rate to 5.7% in 2025, from 3.3% currently.

Real estate agents who responded to economist Tony Alexander’s latest survey of the sector said that had led to an immediate drop in the number of people attending auctions and open homes.

A net 39% of agents said fewer people were showing up at auctions in November, compared to a net 10% the month before.

At the same time, a net 48% said fewer people were attending open homes last month, a sharp decline from the net 3% who reported more people at open homes in October.

There were also fewer first-home buyers in the market than there were in the months August to October.

Alexander said the Reserve Bank’s OCR hike, prediction of a 5.5% peak and a 20% fall in house prices had combined to push buyers back from the market for now.

Aaron Wood/Stuff Tony Alexander said the intensity of the response was surprising.

The Reserve Bank’s strong warning words should have come earlier, but people had responded to them with an intensity that was surprising, he said.

“But the shock of those scary words won’t continue to impact in the same way, and I don’t expect there will be a further big drop away from this survey’s results.”

People were misinterpreting what the Reserve Bank’s OCR prediction meant for interest rates, and were assuming that fixed interest rates would go up by a further 1.5%, he said.

“In my view, there is a 90% probability that fixed rates have peaked, and the next market change will come when people realise that, and when they do, they’ll reassess their situation.

“Most potential buyers will recognise they have a job, their wages have gone up, and house prices have gone down. They’ll do their numbers, and return to the market.”

A number of factors, including stronger net migration numbers than expected, higher job security than implied by the Reserve Bank’s forecast, and a backlog of first-home buyers, meant the market was unlikely to crash.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Economist Tony Alexander says the Reserve Bank’s forecast has had an intense impact on the housing market.

But for the moment, sentiment was definitely negative, and sales and prices were likely to weaken, Alexander said.

In the survey, a record net 74% of agents said they felt prices were currently falling in their area, a deterioration from a net 45% at the end of October, he said.

“Prices will keep falling, but at a slower rate, and I still think we are getting closer to the broad bottoming out of the cycle - although we won’t know when we do hit the bottom.

“My expectation is that the cycle will turn up again in the middle of next year.”

Economists have said that while the Reserve Bank’s OCR announcement would impact on buyer confidence, and slow the market, they did not think it would lead to a market collapse.

And last week CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said while prices continued to fall generally, there was evidence of a slowing trend in the rate of decline.