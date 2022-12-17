Hamilton’s falling house prices are attracting new buyers

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse. (Video first published on November 1, 2022)

Hamilton’s house prices are down 11.3% since the start of the year, and the decline is not slowing, but lower prices are starting to tempt buyers back, agents say.

This time last year, Hamilton’s average price was $921,233, according to Quotable Value. But the property company’s latest figures show the city’s average had dropped to $817,067 by November.

That is a 10% year-on-year drop, and an 11.3% decline from January. It includes a decline of 4.4% over the three months to November.

The quarterly figure reveals that, unlike other regions, the rate of price falls is not slowing. Last month, QV put the city’s quarterly decline at 3.9%.

Across the wider Waikato region, prices have dropped by 6.9% this year, but Hamilton’s decline has been the steepest.

Waikato QV registered valuer Tom Schicker​ says real estate agents report longer selling periods, typically with a significant gap between vendor expectations and what purchasers are willing to pay.

As a result, sales volumes are down month-on-month again, prices continue to decrease, and market sentiment remains relatively unchanged, he says.

“With the Reserve Bank recently announcing an OCR increase of 75 basis points, and signalling that further increases are inevitable, there is going to continue to be downward pressure on prices into the New Year.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton’s house prices are down 11.3% since the start of the year.

Real Estate Institute figures also show sales have fallen sharply over the past year. In November, there were 227 sales, down 28.4% from 317 in November last year.

Lodge Real Estate managing director Jeremy O’Rourke says it has been a pretty tough six months for the city’s market.

But his sales team say there has been an improvement over the last few weeks, with first-home buyers and even some investors coming back into the market, he says.

“Hamilton’s median is now about $770,000, so prices have fallen back quite a bit, and some first-home buyers have all of a sudden found they now have a deposit.

“We are also seeing quite a lot of buyers who want to lock in a mortgage for a couple of years before the next round of interest rate rises, so they know what it is, and that they can afford it.”

There has been a big increase in the number of properties on the market in the Waikato region. Realestate.co.nz says there were 2426 homes for sale in November, up 86.1% on the same time last year.

O’Rourke estimates there are about 1100 properties on the market in Hamilton, and that means more choice for buyers.

It is helping to generate greater buyer confidence, and more people are turning up at open homes and auctions, but sales at the entry level are tougher, he says.

SUPPLIED Lodge Real Estate managing director Jeremy O'Rourke says first home buyers are returning to the market.

“Hopefully, with more first-home buyers emerging that will reinvigorate the entry-level market, and that will help boost other sales as many would-be movers are waiting to sell before they look to buy.”

The reappearance of some investors is more surprising, but with prices lower, and rents up a bit, yields are improving, and the numbers must look better for cashed up investors, he says.

Opes property economist Ed McKnight says many investors have been quite negative about Hamilton over recent years because prices increased at such a fast rate, and rents did not keep pace.

But the downturn is changing the situation as lower prices, combined with the city’s growing economy and population, are turning it into an emerging market to keep an eye on, he says.

“Over the next 25 years, Hamilton’s population is expected to increase by about 33%. There are currently 165,000 people so that is another 54,500, and that means about 20,000 more homes will be needed.”

There will be high demand for housing, especially given its proximity to Auckland, and the city currently has a shortage of rental properties, he says.

“It is a combination of factors that are attractive to investors over the longer term.”

But, to date, there has not been a noticeable increase in investors, although first-home buyers are definitely more active, Ray White Hamilton City managing director Fraser Coombes says.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton’s housing market is ticking over, but properties are selling more slowly.

“The market is ticking over as life goes on, and people need to buy and sell, and higher-end properties are holding up well, but properties are selling much more slowly.

“While the expected spring bounce was a bit delayed, recently we have seen a small surge in unconditional sales in Hamilton and Cambridge, as people want to get a deal in place before Christmas.”

With more properties for sale there are good options out there for buyers, but sales are dependent on sellers being prepared to meet the market and not holding out for last year's prices, he says.

“A good sale depends on the property type, and presentation. There are lots of properties competing in the $800,000 to $1 million range, and it is at this price point that sellers have to match their expectations to the market.”

Next year’s market was likely to be balanced in a similar way, but largely in a holding pattern, Coombes says. “If you are buying and selling in the same market it’s fine, and there are opportunities for first home buyers.”