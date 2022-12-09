Evans Bay boatshed 'inundated with enquiries' sells at auction

Everyone loves the thought of a charming boatshed on the water, but there was just one lucky buyer when an empty rebuilt boatshed on Evans Bay went to auction on December 8.

The property was sold for $390,000, and for that the new owner gets an architecturally designed replacement for the former small boatshed. Mitch Agnew of Bayleys Wellington, who listed the property with colleagues Grant Henderson and Madi Cowan said the team was “inundated with enquiries from day one” and put in place an extended marketing period.

Agnew said the boatshed has been built with “the best materials, fully lined in hardwood ply, with kwila on the deck and boat ramp”.

Boatsheds like this one rarely come on the market in Wellington, but there were two listed this week.

At 94m², including the ramp, the shed is big enough to accommodate all the family’s toys, be they jet skis, kayaks, sailboards or a small runabout or yacht. Not to mention a picnic table and seating for family and friends, either inside or out on the wide jetty.

The boatshed last sold three years ago for “around” $350,000 – before all the work was done.

BAYLEYS The shed and outdoor area is approximately 94sqm.

BAYLEYS The shed provides spectacular views of the bay - and planes coming in and leaving Wellington airport.

Plumbing consents are already in place. And the new owner gets a Villeroy & Boch bathtub, and other quality fittings, including a toilet and vanity ready to be installed.

The shed does not have a freehold title – the buyer gets a licence to occupy that is renewed every 10 years, and that’s one of the reasons Agnew says it was a tricky one to price. They chose to take it to auction and let it find its own value.

BAYLEYS There's a huge new kwila deck and jetty, with plenty of room for water toys.

BAYLEYS The boatshed does not come with a freehold title - there is lease that is renewed every 10 years.

A second boatshed in the row was listed for private sale this week – a full renovated shed with a hot tub on the jetty.

Owner Matthew Ryan, who is selling privately, says it’s one of just two of the 15 boatsheds in Evans Bay that are connected to town water and sewerage. “We bought it off Wellington entrepreneur Bill Day in 2015, and he said it had cost him $55,000 10 years ago to get the plumbing and sewerage connected.”

Ryan says his family has had great times in the boatshed, and spent myriad hours restoring it. “It has been professionally repainted on the exterior, brand-new marine grade roofing iron installed, and has as much insulation as we could possibly install.”

Supplied This is the second boatshed for sale.The owner is looking for offers over $299,000

At present the family has a large bed in the boatshed, and a small table and chairs, but the council does not permit people to live in the sheds.

Ryan says a buyer would be welcome to use it over the summer if a deposit is secured.

He is looking for offers over $299,000, with a private treaty sale deadline of December 19, 2022.

A document, Coastal Historic Heritage of The Wellington Region, compiled for the regional council, notes the boatsheds were probably built between the late 1920s and early 1930s after the completion of the seawall. They are similar to other clusters of boat sheds in the wider region - at Onepoto, Titahi Bay and Paremata for instance - but were rare around Wellington's inner harbour and provided a colourful and picturesque edge to a part of Evans Bay.

The document says they have strong architectural value "for their picturesque and colourful qualities" and are a true example of the "New Zealand do-it-yourself" culture.