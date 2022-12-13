Price slide continues as housing market's 'crazy' year winds up

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse. (Video first published on November 1, 2022)

House prices nationwide fell by 10.2% between January and November, and it is the biggest decline over that period in more than 15 years, Quotable Value says.

The property company’s latest house price index is out, and it shows prices decreased nationally by 2.9% over the three months to November to an average of $945,568.

That price is $104,747, or 10.2%, lower than the national average of $1.063 million at the start of the year.

Quotable Value (QV) chief operating officer David Nagel said the trajectory was a stark contrast to the same time last year, when the index showed prices climbed by 25.5% from January to November.

“The closest comparable year to this one is 2008, amid the global financial crisis, when prices fell by an average of 9% nationally from January to November, and 9.6% total during the calendar year.”

It was a similar story in nearly all the 16 urban centres QV monitored, and prices fell by over 10% this year in seven centres.

Wellington prices declined the most, with a regional drop of 18.7% to an average of $883,897 in November. Prices in the region also fell the most over the quarter, with a drop of 5.2%.

It was followed by Palmerston North, down 14.5% to $657,707; Hastings, down 12.5% to $806,908; Auckland, down 12.2% to $1.341m; Napier, down 12% to $787,019; Dunedin, down 11.5% to $642,286 and Hamilton, down 11.5.% to $817,067.

Queenstown was the only centre to record increases over the year, with prices up 5.4% to an average of $1.708m in November. It also had the sole quarterly increase of 1.0%.

Christchurch prices were the most resilient of the largest centres, with a decrease of 3.3% over the year, and a quarterly decrease of 1.4%, to an average of $757,845.

Nagel said it had been a crazy couple of years in real estate with massive price increases followed by a pretty significant correction.

Prices increased by nearly 30% nationally last year, and this year they had fallen by less than half that much on average, so there was still some way to go until they were back at pre-pandemic levels, he said.

“Fortunately, our economy hasn’t taken a hit like it did in 2008, so unemployment remains very low, at least for now.

“Rising interest rates combined with an increase in the cost of living are going to continue to make life tough for many, especially the highly leveraged and those who purchased at the peak of the market.”

But the figures were not all doom and gloom for homeowners, he said.

They also showed the national rate of quarterly price decline slowed in November, from 3.9% at the end of October, and it was the fourth month in a row the rate had slowed.

All the centres monitored, apart from Hamilton and Rotorua, recorded fewer negative price movement in November than they did the month before.

Nagel said the average rate of decline continued to slow in the lead-up to Christmas, despite the Reserve Bank’s bumper 4.25% rise in the official cash rate (OCR) last month.

“They’ve signalled further rises to look forward to next year, and with talk of a recession being bandied about, we can expect further downward pressure on prices well into 2023 before we might eventually see the market bottom out later in the year.”

When the Reserve Bank raised the OCR last month, it also forecast the rate would peak at 5.5% next year, and predicted a further rise in inflation and a year-long recession from mid-2023.

But economists have said that while prices would fall further and buyer confidence would be dented, they did not expect the market to “crash and burn”.