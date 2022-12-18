By the numbers: Here’s where the housing market is at year's end

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how house price falls are making the market more affordable for first-home buyers

What goes up must go down, but many Kiwis used to house prices heading steadily upwards have been surprised by this year’s sharp market downturn.

Over 2020 and 2021, the market boomed, with prices soaring to unprecedented, and unsustainable, levels as buyers competed for a limited pool of properties.

The boom was driven by Covid-prompted record-low interest rates and the relaxation of loan-to-value ratio restrictions (LVRs).

But when the Reserve Bank reinstated LVRs, the new CCCFA lending rules came in, and interest rates started to rise, the market turned.

This year’s story has been one of record price falls, a wary buyer pool with FOOP (fear of over-paying) rather than FOMO (fear of missing out), and slow sales.

Here are some numbers that explain where the market is sitting at the end of a year, which followed a “frenzy” unlikely to be repeated any time soon.

13.7%

That’s how far house prices nationwide have now fallen from the market peak last November, according to the Real Estate Institute’s latest house price index.

The index provides a measure of price movements that is not skewed by the volume or type of homes selling, which can affect median price estimates.

By this measure, Wellington prices have fallen 20.8% from the peak, Auckland’s are down 18.4%, and there has been some decline in every region.

But recent Quotable Value and CoreLogic data suggests the rate of decline is easing, with monthly falls smaller this month than last in many parts of the country.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington house prices have fallen 20.8% from their peak late last year, the Real Estate Institute says.

$810,000

Ongoing price falls have left the national median price at $810,000 in November, down from $925,000 at the same time last year, the institute says.

Its figures have the Auckland region’s median at $1.065 million, down from $1.3m, and the Wellington region’s at $795,000, down from $962,500.

While prices have eased in Christchurch, it has proved the most resilient of the main centres. Its median was $680,000 in November, compared to $700,500 last year.

Queenstown has the country’s highest median price at $1.350m.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird says the decline in prices helps with affordability, although the impact of increasing interest rates on mortgage serviceability will put pressure on buyers.

25%

The market’s downward slide has not stopped yet, with prices expected to fall further. ASB has picked a 25% peak-to-trough fall, which is a 40% fall when adjusted for inflation.

Other economists are not as hawkish in their fall forecasts, with ANZ expecting 22%, or 32% adjusted for inflation, while it’s 21% for Kiwibank and Westpac. The Reserve Bank and CoreLogic are picking a 20% fall.

It’s worth noting a large part of the anticipated price fall has probably already happened.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says it seems plausible that prices could drop another 10% or so, taking the total fall to about 20%.

“But if this does eventuate, it’s important to remember prices will still be 15% to 20% above pre-Covid levels.”

ANZ economist Miles Workman says the institute’s November figures suggest the market is about 62% of the way through the correction, although forecast uncertainty is extremely heightened.

Supplied CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says the total price fall could end up at about 20%.

4.25%

Rising mortgage rates are a big factor in the downturn, and the Reserve Bank’s recent record hike of the official cash rate to 4.25%, and prediction of a 5.5% peak next year, is expected to drive them up more.

At the time of the announcement, rates had already climbed from around 2.5% last year to around 6.5%. But, since then, many banks have raised them again.

Now, some fixed term rates are nudging 7%, or above it, and floating rates are around 8%, and borrowers are wondering how much higher they could go.

Higher rates affect how much people can afford to borrow, and mortgage serviceability. CoreLogic estimates a rate of 7% could add $12,000 a year to the cost of a $500,000 home loan.

But economist Tony Alexander thinks there is a 90% probability that fixed rates have peaked, and when people realise that they will reassess their situation.

67,000

Buyer hesitancy has led to muted sales activity, with CoreLogic putting the number of sales this year at 67,000. That is the lowest since 2010, and the third-lowest figure in the past three decades.

There were 5525 sales nationwide in November, a drop of 36.1% from 8644 at the same time last year, the institute’s latest figures show.

They show sales in all regions down on last November, and every region had a double-digit percentage drop. The West Coast was the only region to see a decrease of less than 20%, with a 15% fall.

Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon says this brought sales figures closer to the lows seen in the wake of the global financial crisis.

And Davidson says that with gross domestic product figures soft and mortgage rates higher it is hard to see sales climbing much next year. “A total of between 65,000 and 70,000 is likely to be repeated.”

Libby Wilson/Stuff There were 67,000 sales this year, which is the lowest number since 2010, CoreLogic says.

41

Properties are also taking much longer to sell. The institute puts the median number of days to sell at 41 in November, an increase of 12 days on the same time last year.

Kiwibank economists say the median number of days to sell is 47, once seasonally adjusted, and that is well above the long-run average of 39 days.

28,449

A low level of homes for sale contributed to last year’s frenzy, but there were 28,449 on the market nationwide in November, Realestate.co.nz figures show. It is a significant increase of 47.7% from the 19,260 homes available last November.

ANZ economists have said the market is not clearing, as seen by low house sales and low auction clearance rates. But Baird says the increased amount of stock, and the less competitive market made it a good time to be a buyer if people could make the finances work.

First-home buyers are one group to seize the day. CoreLogic analysis shows their market share has increased from around 20% of purchases earlier this year to 24% to 25% in the last part of the year.

Google streetview/Supplied This Paritai Drive home sold for $20 million, making it the top sale of the year.

$20 million

While the top end of the market has not escaped the downturn unscathed, it is proving more resilient than the low end.

Activity is steady and prestige properties continue to fetch $10 million-plus prices.

Evidence of this is the top sale of the year, which was a five-bedroom house on Auckland’s prestigious Paritai Drive in Orakei.

It sold for $20m in May, well up on its last recorded sale price of $7.3m in 2015.