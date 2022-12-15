Frank Lloyd Wright farmhouse is his signature 'Usonian' style

Houses by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright don't come on the market that often - The Fawcett House in Californa has only ever been owned by two families.

Frank Lloyd Wright, one of the most renowned architects of the 20th century, lives on in his architectural legacy. The pioneer of the Prairie School of architecture designed an estimated 1000 buildings over his 70-year career, including the legendary Fallingwater house in Pennsylvania.

This farmhouse, on a ranch in Los Banos, California, is considered one of the finest examples of his “Usonian” architecture. That’s a word he made up to describe the transformative American “New World” character of his later work.

The farmhouse, which has been listed for sale for just the second time, is referred to as The Fawcett House, because it was designed for Stanford football star Randall (Buck) Fawcett and his wife. Buck Fawcett, a builder, built the house himself from Wright’s plans. It has since been beautifully restored by the second owners, and has won several awards, including the California Preservation Society 2019 Preservation Design Award for Restoration.

Crosby Doe The Fawcett House in California is considered one of the finest example's of Frank Lloyd Wright's signature "Usonian" architectural style. The farmhouse has been listed for sale.

The society says Usonian homes are typically small, single-storey dwellings without a garage or much storage. “They are often L-shaped to fit around a garden terrace on unusual and inexpensive sites. They are generally characterised by native materials; large cantilevered overhangs for passive solar heating and natural cooling; and natural lighting with clerestory windows. A strong visual connection between the interior and exterior spaces is an important characteristic of all Usonian homes.”

READ MORE:

* Frank Lloyd Wright's 'Blade Runner' house sells for $28 million

* Eileen Gray's Modernist E-1027 house on French Riviera now completely restored

* Rare Frank Lloyd Wright concrete house features original furniture



The house, which sits on 30.7ha, has been listed by Crosby Doe Associates. The firm says the owners consulted with Eric Lloyd Wright, grandson of Frank before setting out on the restoration, which was overseen by Taliesin Associate architect Arthur Dyson, Dean Emiritus of the Frank Lloyd Wright School.

Crosby Doe The entry to the house is suitably dramatic, while the interior is more intimate.

It wasn’t love at first sight for Frank Lloyd Wright when he saw the land, however. The California Preservation Society says after viewing photos of the site, Wright said, “Not much beauty there.”

“Buck replied, ‘Actually, Mr. Wright, the Central Valley of California contains the most fertile agricultural land in the world, and you should consider it an honour to build a house there!.”

At 371m² the house is large, with open-plan living, dining and family areas, seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the living and family rooms, plus the main bedroom.

There is even a semi-detached museum, a large detached workshop, swimming pool, koi pond and Japanese garden.

Crosby Doe Large eaves define Wright's architecture - the eaves on The Fawcett House features large diamond lightwells.

Crosby Doe There are also clerestory windows bringing in plenty of light to the large open-plan living area.

The listing agents say the house is a perfect example of Wright’s philosophy that boundaries between inside and outside should be blurred, so both are at one with each other.

“That this unity is achieved at Fawcett Farm cannot fully be conveyed by words and pictures, but only by direct experience.”

The property is listed for US$4.25m (NZ$6.6m).

Listing information courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Crosby Doe Built-in furniture is a feature of all Wright's houses.

Crosby Doe The architectural detailing is exceptional.

Crosby Doe The wood-panelled study also features built-in furniture. The geometry of the flooring is echoed by the lighting in the bulkhead.