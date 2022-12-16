Ambitious Grand Designs NZ multi-unit build up for sale

Brendon Poole and Nikki Cliffe take on the most ambitious Grand Designs project to date. (Video first screened in October 2017)

The Grand Designs NZ Vinegar Lane apartment building in Auckland was one of the most ambitious projects we have ever seen on the show.

Five years ago, Brendon Poole and Nikki Cliffe’s Grey Lynn high-rise next to Ponsonby Rd was their own answer to the housing crisis. They couldn’t find an affordable house in the city, so they decided to go all out and build a multi-unit apartment block instead, with the intention of living in the penthouse and renting out the residential and commercial space on the other floors. It was a massive project, and it ended up costing them around $6 million, but they did get an income.

During the Grand Designs show, presenter Chris Moller was impressed with the couple's ambitious approach. He called it "urban farming" and believed the pair was pioneering a new way of living that is just as "scary", financially, as breaking in the land for farming would have been for New Zealand's early settlers.

Developers Brendon Poole and Nikki Cliffe with former Grand Designs presenter Chris Moller outside their apartment building in Vinegar Lane.

Fast forward two years, and the family had moved out to Muriwai, renting out their penthouse. They made the decision to move after had a scare with their toddler Cooper, who managed to scale the balustrading on the roof deck.

At various times, the different apartments have been listed for rent, but are now up for sale – that’s four three-bedroom apartments being sold separately, starting from $2,095,000. Owner Brendon Poole, who works in the real estate industry, is selling the apartments in a private sale.

Supplied Back in October, the couple had listed this apartment for rent. Now they are all for sale.

CHNZ Property The apartments are flooded with light front and back.

As we saw on Grand Designs, no expense was spared in the ultra-contemporary fit-outs. (The first apartment to be rented back in 2017 was listed at $1600 a week).

Special features of the 137m² interiors include quality designer kitchens, engineered timber flooring, all-day sun, designer bathrooms and home office and storage solutions.

The proximity to all the cafes, restaurants, bars and shops along Ponsonby Road is another plus.

Supplied This bedroom opens to the terrace.

Supplied Bathrooms feature black textural tiling and timber for a dramatic look.

Supplied The architectural exterior of the building features a geometric facade of black oxide concrete, anodised aluminium and native totara, which is a reference to the original timber vinegar factory on the site. The design is by TOA Architects.