Here’s why Christchurch house prices are not in free-fall

Christchurch’s housing market has slowed from the dizzy heights of last year, but its relative affordability is giving it greater resilience than the other main centres, experts say.

The city started this year with the “unwanted” title of biggest house price increase of 2021, after the cost of the average house in the city rose 40.2% to $785,000 between January and December, according to Quotable Value (QV).

Since then, prices have fallen back a bit, but the decline has been a gradual one, and there have not been the big drops seen in Wellington and Auckland.

QV’s latest figures have the city’s prices down 0.7% annually to an average of $757,845 in November. This is the city’s first annual drop in prices since June 2018, and makes it the last of the country’s largest cities to record a fall.

Similarly, the Real Estate Institute has the city’s median price at $680,000 in November, down 2.9% from $700,500 at the same time last year. But it is up 4.6% from $650,000 in October.

Sales activity in the city has dropped off considerably, as it has around the rest of the country. There were 559 sales in November, down 29.2% from 789 last year, the institute’s figures show.

But CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson, who is based in Christchurch, says the market is holding up better than those in other centres.

Prices have fallen about 3.5% from their peak, but that is in stark contrast to Wellington where prices are down about 17.5% from their peak, he says.

ChristchurchNZ Christchurch house prices have fallen about 3.5% from their market peak.

“In terms of affordability they never got as stretched in Christchurch, or the rest of Canterbury, as they did in other areas, and that has given the market more resilience.”

“Comparative affordability is still on the city’s side, and the region’s underlying economy, which includes a solid farming sector, also provides support.”

First-home buyers remain a particularly strong presence, with a 26% to 27% market share in recent months, according to CoreLogic figures. That is well above their national average of 23% to 24%.

There is a dynamic where second-home buyers move out of Christchurch to Selwyn or Rolleston where they can buy a large, new build family home for a better price than an existing one in the city, Davidson says.

“That opens up entry-level stock, although there are some concerns that the supply of land for new subdivisions has dried up a bit which could slow down that flow.

“But listings have gone up, so buyers do have more choices now.”

Across the Canterbury region, listings were up 54.1% annually to 3238 in November, Realestate.co.nz’s latest figures show. And, on December 19, there were 1917 Christchurch homes for sale on Trade Me.

Total Realty Christchurch general manager Dave Price says the market has changed relatively suddenly from a sellers’ one to a buyers’ one.

It is always slower in the lead-up to Christmas, but buyer activity is down and there are fewer people coming through open homes, he says.

“There are many economic factors weighing on people, with interest rates rising and the cost of living squeeze. That has left many wondering, and just waiting to see what happens.”

Alden Williams/Stuff The new build sector is one part of the Christchurch market that could run into problems.

But the market will keep ticking over as there are always people who need to buy and sell for a variety of reasons, he says.

“Christchurch’s more affordable prices stand it in good stead, and are likely to insulate it from the big drops seen in other markets.”

There is one part of the market that Price has concerns about, and that is the new build sector. He says there are lots of partially built properties, and the buyers are not there for them.

“Lots of agents who specialise in new builds are switching to other areas of real estate because of it. With construction and holding costs going up, there could be a fair amount of pain to come in that space.”

There are many off-the-plan townhouses coming up for settlement soon, but some buyers will struggle to go through with the deals, Christchurch-based agent Vanessa Golightly, from Ray White Morris and Co, says.

She has two clients who want to on-sell the new builds they bought before they are due to settle, and lots more of that will come through, she says.

“The broader market is not a bad market though. It is quieter, but we are still selling. There is nothing that we’ve listed that has not sold, although some campaigns have taken longer.”

When interest rates first started rising steeply, there was a buyer pullback, but that has settled now, and buyers are back and trying to get ahead of further rate rises, she says.

“When it comes to prices, I don’t feel they have gone backwards much. A small percentage change is irrelevant for many properties, and our sellers have got sums they are happy with, and haven’t taken hits.

She does not anticipate Wellington and Auckland-style price drops happening because the Christchurch market is different to those in the other big cities.

Golightly says it simply does not have the massive swings between high and low seen elsewhere.

“The market here ebbs and flows, and just chugs along steadily. It’s not dramatic, but it does tend to be resilient.”