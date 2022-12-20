Former PM's mansion and 'land bank' top Trade Me listings this year

Mansions figure prominently in this year's top 10 most-viewed listings on Trade Me Property, but it was a relatively inexpensive equestrian property that came in at number one.

The Yaldhurst, Christchurch property with boutique horse facilities, including an Olympic-sized equestrian arena and show jumps, topped the list with a massive 197,929 views.

The 20,224m² property at 560 Buchanans Rd was listed for the first time in 20 years, and sold in June for $1.33m. The sprawling, single-storey house has four bedrooms, but the size of the holding was considered a major drawcard. The listing agent said “with commercial developments closing in, you may also choose to hold the land as a future land bank”.

Supplied A relatively inexpensive equestrian property at 560 Buchanans Road, Yaldhust, Christchurch was the most-viewed property on Trade Me for 2022. It sold for $1.33m in June.

Coming in second place was the mansion former Prime Minister Sir John Key built at 103 St Stephens Avenue, Parnell, Auckland, which attracted 170,356 views. It is currently not listed, but the latest homes.co.nz estimates it to be worth $19.1m. It last sold in 2017 for $23.5 million, with a settlement of two years.

After raising their two children at the family home, Key and his wife Lady Bronagh built a new home on what was the mansion's basketball and tennis courts. “Now you can own this amazing home and soak up an important slice of New Zealand’s history - with one of the country’s most successful former politicians as your neighbour,” the Trade Me listing said.

The 731m² house sits on 1753m² and boasts seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as two studies, a meeting room, a gym, a home theatre and a wine cellar.

Supplied One of Remuera's finest homes at 120 Victoria Ave came in at number three, with 130,543 Trade Me views.

The third most-viewed property was a grand, European-inspired mansion at 120 Victoria Avenue, Remuera. The property, which has been described as “one of Remuera’s finest residences with no expense spared”, garnered 130,543 views.

Special features include a full-sized floodlit tennis court, 25m heated lap pool, second swimming pool, spa, separate guest house and triple car garaging. And Lloyd says the luxury didn’t stop there. “As expected from a property of this calibre, a further level of appeal is added with a spacious gym, games room, golf simulator and professional basketball hoop.”

Supplied The Victoria Ave house steps down the hill at the rear, where it overlooks a tennis court.

The property is not currently listed, but the homes.co.nz estimate is $16.6m. The RV is $17.25m.

Coming in number 4 spot was a huge mansion at 81-85 St Marys Rd, St Marys Bay, Auckland, with 128,282 views. The house sold last month following a mortgagee tender.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion went through a multi-year renovation, with a sleek, modern wing added to the traditional heritage home. The new extension to the property has been described as “a 9m glass and steel box”. It accommodates the kitchen, family room, and “mezzanine party room”.

Supplied This huge, renovated mansion at 81-85 St Marys Rd in Auckland was the fourth most-viewed property. It was sold by mortgagee tender last month.

Number 5 on the list was a fairytale log home in Alexandra that had 87,510 views. The house, which took 12 years to build, was a labour of love by Jon and Clare Morris, who built the home themselves, putting “all their dreams, time and passion” into the project.

The owners say they were building during the screening of “Lord of the Rings” in Central Otago, and decided to include a “hobbit door” as their front entry. Jon Morris researched the engineering and made the door himself from macrocarpa.

The home, at 123 Hillview Rd, has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and two ensuites, as well as a separate apartment over the garage, and a small cottage that was used as a guesthouse. The cottage was built from an old sheep-skinning shed the couple renovated from a derelict state.

HOMED This cabin was built by its owners by hand. It took them 12 years to complete.

Supplied This stunning log house, which took 12 years to build, came in at number 5 in the Trade Me list, with 87,510 views.

The property sold in October for $2.175m.

Number 6 in the viewing list was a derelict lodge at 230 Fitzgerald Avenue, Christchurch – the rundown state of the 1850s house captured readers’ interest, with 76,626 Trade Me views.

The house has 12 rooms and a slate roof, and sits on a 1624m² site. The past few years have seen it suffer weather damage because of holes in the roof and walls and broken windows. It was built in 1855 by early settler William Guise Brittan, and is thought to have been designed by his nephew, Charles Fooks, according to Heritage New Zealand. It was built partly of cob construction.

The property was believed to be under contract in August, but a sale has yet to be confirmed. The homes.co.nz estimate is $910,000.

HARCOURTS/Stuff Englefield was build in 1855 to be a "home of quality and status", but the Christchurch earthquakes put paid to that. The Category 1 heritage-listed homestead was finally offered for sale "as is, where is".

An Old West town at 440 Crotons Rd, National Park sits at number seven with 76,203 views. The town is fitted out with ten main buildings, including a licensed saloon, a courthouse that doubles as a movie theatre, and, of course, a sheriff’s office.

Mellonsfolly Ranch, which has been on and off the market for several years, was completed in 2006. It was created by businessman John Bedogni, former co-owner of Auckland company Metropolitan Glass. He and wife Kenda spent four years and some $10million bringing their vision to life, filling it with material they had collected on trips to the US.

supplied/Stuff A detailed replica of an 1890s Wyoming frontier town has been created at Mellonsfolly Ranch and includes 10 period buildings including the licensed Lucky Strike saloon, the courthouse cinema and boutique accommodation for up to 27 guests.

The property was purchased in 2012 by Whanganui businessman Rob Bartley, who passed away last year.

Previously run as a boutique accommodation venue for private functions and corporate events, guests would (if they wished) dress up in full western regalia and immerse themselves in all things western.

Number 8 spot in the Trade Me list goes to a house at 114-118 Cheviot Rd, Eastbourne, Wellington, which had 66,641 views. The ornate, Hollywood-style home, sold in July, but no price has been recorded as yet.

Supplied This palatial Hollywood-style mansion in Eastbourne was number 8 in the Trade Me list, with 66,641 views.

Supplied This grand 1920s home at 141 Hackthorne Rd, Cashmere, Christchurch has been meticulously renovated.

Ninth place went to a Cashmere, Christchurch property at 141 Hackthorne Rd, which had 66,094 views. the property is described by the listing agents as a “Christchurch icon of extraordinary grandeur”.

The Bayleys listing says: “Established European elegance, effortless sophistication, and classic charm are the watchwords of this sumptuously renovated 1920s mansion that surveys the city and luxuriates in panoramic views sprawling over an impressive 938m².”

The property is for sale by negotiation.

Rounding off the top listings for 2022 with 64,596 views and counting is one of Whitford’s most admired lifestyle properties at 38 Porterfield Rd. The magnificent country home Glencally captures spectacular views of Rangitoto Island and Hauraki Gulf.

The property is spread over 2.42ha of magnificent parklike grounds, and is also for sale by negotiation.