What will the housing market be like in 2023?

New Zealand’s housing market slumped dramatically last year, and the odds are it will remain subdued this year, experts say.

Prices peaked in November 2021, and had fallen by 13.7% nationwide from that peak by the end of 2022, according to the Real Estate Institute’s house price index.

Sales activity was muted, with the institute’s latest figures showing they were down 36.1% year-on-year in November. CoreLogic put the number of sales over the year at 67,000, the lowest since 2010.

And as interest rates climbed, buyer hesitancy grew. This contributed to slower sales turnaround times, the market not clearing, and the number of homes on the market increasing significantly.

While it made for a sobering year for many, the downturn was inevitable after the giddy - and unsustainable - heights the market climbed to over the boom years of 2020 and 2021.

But with the correction not yet finished, rates still rising, and a likely recession on the cards, what does that mean for the market this year? Here’s what to look out for.

Interest rates are key

In November, when the Reserve Bank delivered a record hike to the official cash rate (OCR), taking it to 4.25%, along with predictions of more to come, and a recession, it had an immediate impact.

Banks have lifted their rates, and some fixed term rates are nudging 7%, or above it, while floating rates are around 8%. That affects how much people can borrow, and buyers have pulled back from the market as a result.

Stuff Interest rates are key to what will happen in the housing market this year.

What happens with interest rates will be the biggest driver of buyer demand by a country mile, Valocity head of valuations James Wilson says.

The rhetoric from the Reserve Bank and banks is pretty transparent, and indicates that rates will be moving further up this year, he says.

“That won’t surprise anyone, but the question is where they might move to. Uncertainty around this will keep demand quite suppressed, as buyers’ mentality will remain cautious, and wary.”

Loan Market mortgage adviser Bruce Patten says mortgage rates will rise further, but that fixed rates are close to their peak.

While there has been talk that floating rates will get close to 10%, that was irresponsible because only about 10% of mortgages are floating, and most people have fixed rates, he says.

“There is more upward movement to come in fixed rates, but it won’t be massive, and the trajectory could change if the economy slows, and the Reserve Bank doesn’t keep lifting the OCR.”

Subdued sales activity

Rising mortgage rates weighed on sales last year, and until they settle buyers are likely to remain hesitant, and sales activity subdued.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says if the OCR increases hit the economy significantly early this year, it might remove the need to tighten monetary policy as much as anticipated.

That scenario might result in a lower peak for mortgage rates, but it may also mean a weaker labour market and greater levels of job cuts, he says.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Valocity head of valuation James Wilson expects sales volumes to remain flat this year.

“With gross domestic product figures soft and mortgage rates higher it’s hard to see sales volumes climbing too much this year. A total of between 65,000 and 70,000 is likely to be repeated.”

Sales volumes are likely to remain low, and not just compared to pre-Covid times, but compared to historical volumes, Wilson says.

“The summer months might see a slight up-tick compared to last winter, but the traditional surge is unlikely, and we expect sales to remain pretty flat.”

The buyers’ market remains at play

Reduced sales activity means properties are on the market for longer, and more stock is available for buyers to choose from. As with last year, it is a sellers’ market no more.

Ray White chief executive Daniel Coulson says days to sell will increase this year, so sellers will need to choose a method of sale based on getting the result they want sooner rather than later.

If a property is not sold in a timely manner, buyers often assume something is wrong with the property, and expect it to be discounted, he says.

Supplied Ray White chief executive Daniel Coulson says auctions are the best way to establish a property’s market value.

“Most people wanting to sell are aware of how the market has changed from 18 months ago, but some are surprised by how big the difference is, and what that means for them when selling now.”

Auction clearance rates are down, but Coulson says they remain the best way to establish a property’s market value, and sell it quickly.

“Our statistics show that properties which go to auction have a current days-to-sell median of 27 days, but for properties sold by private treaty or negotiation the median is 46 days.”

While this year’s market will be harder for sellers, lower prices and more homes for sale mean there are opportunities for buyers who have finance.

Patten says it will be a good time to buy for first-home buyers, who can afford it, as they will not have to compete against investors, and so will not have to pay a premium for a property.

Election considerations

Investors are staying out of the market for various reasons, including higher interest rates and new tax rules. But the election later this year is another factor.

Auckland Property Investors Association president Kristin Sutherland says many investors have been in a holding pattern in the lead up to the election, and the “wait and see” approach will continue until after it.

National and ACT have said they will reinstate interest deductibility on rental properties, and also look at changing some of the other policies Labour has introduced to curb investor activity.

If National wins the election it could lead to a surge of activity in the run-up to Christmas as investors re-enter the market, Patten says. “Whereas a Labour win could mean the market remains more subdued.”

But expect the market to remain quiet prior to the election. Coulson says election years are traditionally slow, as people are often hesitant to make real estate decisions before they know what the future might hold.

Kathryn George/Stuff The national average house price could fall another 10% this year, CoreLogic says.

Prices have further to fall

With house prices already down significantly, and concerns about negative equity growing, the big question for many people is how much further prices might fall this year.

Wilson says there was a slight flattening of the price declines at the end of last year, but he does not expect that to continue.

There is likely to be more price softening to come this year, especially if economic conditions get worse, he says.

“But you need to look under the hood at different markets, and even suburbs, rather than generalise, as different things can happen. Some areas may be stronger because of their particular conditions.”

CoreLogic measured a fall of around 10% from the peak for the national average price last year, and it expects there could be another 10% decline this year, Davidson says.

“That would take the total fall to about 20% nationwide. For context, the global financial crisis saw a final peak to trough fall of 10%.

“But if a 20% fall does eventuate, it’s important to remember prices will still be 15-20% above pre-Covid levels.”

While a higher unemployment rate and higher rates could have a negative impact on the market, at this point there does not seem to be a major risk of outright, large-scale job losses, he adds.

“For those already in a job and with a mortgage, there should be some protection from widespread repayment problems and distressed sales.”