More chances for first-home buyers as house prices at cheaper end of market fall

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how house price falls are making the market more affordable for first-home buyers

House prices at the cheaper end of the market have fallen more this year than prices for homes at the upper end have, Quotable Value (QV) says.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The latest QV quartile index, which tracks the price movement of the 25% most and least expensive homes, shows lower-end prices across the main urban centres were down by 11.7% from January to November.

In contrast, prices at the upper end of the market declined by 8.6% over the same period, while the average national price fell by 10.2% to $945,568.

The Wellington region has been hit the hardest by the market downturn, and four of its districts were in QV’s top five biggest lower-end price drops.

Prices for lower-end properties in Upper Hutt declined the most, down 23.5% to an average of $544,159.

In Lower Hutt and Porirua, the entry-level price falls were not far behind, with drops of 23.3% and 19.1% to averages of $547,292 and $591,014 respectively.

The top five was rounded out by central Auckland and Wellington where lower-end prices were down 18.8% to averages of $500,801 and $568,589.

Papakura and the North Shore in Auckland, Dunedin, Palmerston North and Hastings made the top 10, with prices at entry-level down by over 13.5% in all of them.

Aaron Wood/Stuff Price falls at the lower end of the market are good news for first-home buyers.

Of the main centres, the lower end of Christchurch’s market held up best, with prices down by 3.7%.

QV spokesperson Simon Petersen said these price falls were good news for first-home buyers, and had restored some credibility to the market after the unsustainable capital gains of 2020 to 2021.

Prices were still above pre-pandemic levels after climbing almost 30% last year alone, and the threat of a recession and further interest rate rises as forecast by the Reserve Bank last month was bad news, he said.

“When interest rates hit the roof, house prices are really going to hit the floor, and then there’s the growing likelihood of a recession.

KEVIN STENT Prices at the lower end of the Upper Hutt market have fallen by 23.5% since January.

“That’s not good news for home-buyers or homeowners, because getting finance to buy property and then servicing a mortgage will become that much more difficult.”

But there could be a little bit of light at the end of the long tunnel ahead, he said.

“The upside of the downturn is that, in the years ahead, first-home buyers who have been locked out of the market should eventually have better opportunities to climb on the property ladder, without having to head across the ditch.”

First-home buyers have responded to the decline in prices this year. Recent CoreLogic buyer classification figures showed their market share rose from around 20% early in the year to 24% to 25% in the last half of the year.

But since the Reserve Bank hiked the official cash rate to 4.25%, and also predicted a further rise in inflation, a recession, and an increase in unemployment, buyers across the board have stepped back from the market.

In economist Tony Alexander’s latest survey of mortgage advisers, a net 17% reported there were fewer first-home buyers in the market this month.

That was down from a net 13% who reported seeing more of them in November, and a net 48% who reported more in October. It was the first time this measure had fallen back into negative territory since July.

But Alexander thought there was a 90% probability that fixed rates had peaked, and when people realised that they would reassess their situation, and many would return to the market.