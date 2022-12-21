How scary was it to take a house to auction with $1 reserve?

This four-bedroom house at 19b Utting St Birkdale, Auckland went to auction on December 20 with a $1 reserve. The 1970s property, which has “a bit of rot”, sold to first home buyers for $480,000.

In the current market, taking a property to auction with a $1 reserve seems an incredibly risky thing to do. But that’s what the owners of this Birkdale, Auckland property did this week.

And in case you think there will be a vendor bid to get the price “up there”, that is not the case, says Alex Dunn of Harcourts Alex and Ammy Real Estate Professionals, who listed the property with Ammy Multani.

“It absolutely is scary,” Dunn says. “The auction was exactly what it said – a $1 reserve. The auctioneer doesn’t put in a vendor bid, and there’s no agency bid and no bidding from friends. You can imagine how nervous the vendors were – if no-one turned up they would have given it away for next to nothing. But their circumstances were less than ideal. They really needed the property sold, and we trusted the marketing process.”

HARCOURTS The first home buyers are tradies who plan to do the remediation work themselves over time.

The four-bedroom, 100m² house, which “has a bit of rot” and is a serious do-up, sold under the hammer on December 20 for $480,000. It has an RV of $840,000.

“We were confident,” Dunn says. “We had over 140 enquiries during the two-and-a-half weeks we marketed the property. There were 16 registered bidders and five of them were active.

HARCOURTS The listing agency said as far as it knew, the 1970s house was fixable.

“The bidding opened at $250,000 and quickly jumped to $310k and then $350k, $400k and $450k. From then on there were two bidders battling it out, with $1000 bids. One of them was a property trader looking to fix the problems with the house and return it to the market.

“But the successful bidders were a couple buying their first home. They are tradies, and they want to do the work themselves over time. As far as we know, all the problems are fixable.”

The listing said the property was a project “not for the faint-hearted”: “Are you looking for your next property challenge? Are you the type of person who thinks the dirtier it is the better? If a little bit of rot scares you... keep scrolling.”

HARCOURTS The rot problems are not especially evident in the photographs, but have shown up in building inspections.

The house was build around 1978-79, but the problems are not readily evident from the photographs, which show a cottage-style pole house with a large deck.

CoreLogic shows the median value in Birkdale to be $1,014,600.

HARCOURTS The leafy setting provides a pleasant outlook.

HARCOURTS The house sits on poles, which extend at the front to create a ranch-style feature.

HARCOURTS The house is tucked up a long right-of-way.