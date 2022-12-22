Multi award-winning red house in the bush listed for first time

Designed by architect Ken Crosson, the amazing Red House in the Titirangi bush has an interior lined with timber ply, and a rooftop enteraining area.

You may be wondering where you have seen this stunning house before, and the answer is we have featured it on Stuff more than once – because it is a multi award-winning project by Crosson Architects, and also because it is, well, red.

It’s a house to envy, and now it has come to market for the first time since it was completed in 2015.

And it’s not just the cool architecture and the colour that turns heads of course – the house is clad in red corrugated steel, which is a perfect contrast to the deep green of the bush. It is also the location and the beautiful ply-lined interior that makes it feel even more at one with the natural surroundings.

RAY WHITE Tucked away in the Titirangi bush in Auckland is the much-celebrated Red House designed by architect Ken Crosson for Janis Marler and Blair Harkness. It is going to auction on February 8, 2023.

The house is owned by Janis Marler and Blair Harkness, and the NZIA website features a conversation with Marler on the house, where she admits red was not their first choice for the exterior: “It wasn’t our decision. I’m not a red person. I don’t particularly care for red,” she says. “I rather like black, but my problem is I’m constantly black, but when red was suggested, well, it’s perky, and it’s got a certain charm, and I like the idea of red with the tone of the bush around it. I think it was red because there are reds in the bush. And it is really quite lovely.”

READ MORE:

* Red houses make a bold statement, but would you be brave enough?

* NZ architect's 'red house' wins prestigious German Design Award 2018

* Red house in the bush works on all levels



Architect Ken Crosson alternated the corrugated steel sheets on the exterior, so they run both horizontally and vertically, breaking up the perceived scale of the building. And when the house won the Housing category of the NZIA Architecture Awards 2015, the judges said they found the red a "witty counterpoint" to the green bush canopy.

RAY WHITE The house is linked to a black house that provides accommodation for the extended family. The alternating horizontal and vertical sheets of corrugated iron were designed to help reduce the perceived scale of the house.

SIMON DEVITT There is a cantilevered boardwalk stretching into the treetops.

The judges also said: “The house is wonderfully connected to its environment; from its various levels you could safely swear that you can see the trees, the whole trees, and nothing but the trees. Design clarity and material simplicity provide an appropriate backdrop for the owners' relaxed lifestyle.”

Being a bush house, there are fun elements, such as the planked boardwalk leading to a cantilevered projection over the bush. There is also a sunny roof deck, which is the primary outdoor living area for the owners.

The property has been listed by Lynn Lacy-Hauck of Ray White Epsom, who comments on the warm and inviting interior of the main living space on the upper level. A long glazed area of ceiling at one side brings in plenty of natural light, as to the large windows that wrap the space. Two private bedrooms and a full bathroom are on ground level, plus a studio or home office with its own access.

RAY WHITE A long skylight brings additional natural light into one end of the open-plan living area on the upper floor.

RAY WHITE The galley-style kitchen runs along one wall. The bespoke cabinetry is bespoke recycled rimu.

Extended family living is available in a second building (the Black House) that has a kitchenette and two further bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. It is not a registered “home and income” property, however. There is an internal lift offering wheelchair access to both floors of each building.

The Red House, as it is known, also won an NZIA National Award for Architecture that same year and was a Home Magazine Home of the Year finalist.

It was a German Design Award Winner in 2018 and shortlisted for the World Architecture Festival (Berlin) House of the Year in 2016. Even before it was built it was capturing attention, winning the AAA Cavalier Bremworth Unbuilt Architecture Award 2012.

RAY WHITE The bedrooms also enjoy a close connection with nature.

Lacy-Hauck says the owners are downsizing, hence the decision to sell after nearly eight years.

The property will be for sale by auction on February 8, 2023, with open homes starting on January 21. In the meantime there are private viewings. The RV is $2,075,000.

RAY WHITE And even the bathrooms are lined in ply.