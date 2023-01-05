Four generations have enjoyed this original Mahia '50s bach, but it's time to go

Four generations later, the Guthrie family is farewelling their family bach in Mahia.

Memories are made of this – there can be no better example of the traditional Kiwi bach than this one in Mahia, which has been in the same family since it was built in 1956.

Four generations of the Guthrie family have come here summer and winter to swim, surf, fish and sit around the original Formica table (made by Grandad) swapping yarns. But now, it’s time to move on, and the family has listed the bach for sale.

The bach was built for Keith and Bonnie Guthrie, and was passed on to daughter Ray and Nelson Goodley, whose three daughters, and now the next generation, have treasured their holidays here. Jan Cummings says her father Nelson passed away last year and her mother has made the difficult decision to sell.

Supplied This wee Mahia bach is for sale for the first time in nearly 70 years, but it's been a tough call for the family.

“It’s quite an emotional thing for the family, but it’s time for a new family to enjoy it,” she says. “If the walls could talk, they would tell stories of nearly 70 years of love, laughter, adventure and relaxation.”

And the huge table has been the hub – Cummings estimates “thousands” of people have gathered around “laughing, crying, dancing, playing board games, recalling family stories, and certainly making up a few about exaggerated sizes of fish caught over the years”.

Supplied The bach is just across the road from the beach. The family can see Rocket Lab rocket launches from the deck.

Supplied Flashback: The family says "thousands" of people have enjoyed holidays at the bach.

Other family activities have including backyard cricket, shelling kaimoana, playing in the tree hut, and making art pieces from treasures found on the beach “that only relatives could love”. “The children would compete at ‘handstand commence’ before gathering around the brazier to roast marshmallows.

“And we all climbed trees on the property to hide, so we could secretly watch New Year revellers pass by. Then as time progressed, we each became the ones to create a compulsory new cocktail to be consumed by all on the same special night.”

Watching rocket launches from the deck

There have been extra-special moments over the years, including seeing Moko the dolphin make himself at home at the beach, and being able to sit on the deck and watch Rocket Lab’s rocket launches into space.

Supplied The bach has been well maintained, and retains all its traditional character.

Supplied Grandad built the large Formica-topped table, which has been at the centre of family life at the bach.

Cummings says her grandfather sited the house so it is protected from the wind. “We don’t get the northerly or southerly winds. When other people buckle down in their houses, we’re still out on the deck. The bach is safely nestled in amongst the giant pohutukawa and rare Norfolk Island hibiscus.”

The house is one of Mahia’s original baches: “It’s quite a community here. The older generation would have friends they would catch up with, and then their children were friends, and that’s how it has been through all the years.”

Cummings says many locals have been shocked to see the for sale sign appear. “People walking past have been saying this is their favourite bach at Mahia. I think that’s partly down to the garden, which is very colourful.

“We hope it sells to a family that will love it as much as we have.”

The 88m² bach, at 141 Newcastle Street, Mahia, has three bedrooms, and has accommodated many people in tents over the years – the property is 898m². The bach has been well maintained, and retains its traditional character, including the ‘50s kitchen and curtains hiding the wardrobes.

It is being marketed by Katie Bowen of Bayleys, and will be auctioned on February 17, 2023.

Supplied The original kitchen cupboards are still in use.

Supplied Even the original wall linings are intact.

Supplied A curtain hides the wardrobe in this large bedroom - one of three.

Supplied The bach has a sheltered position, making outdoor living possible most days of the year.

Supplied Filleting fish "back in the day".

Supplied Kaimoana was always on the menu. Nana Bonnie Guthrie is in the white shirt.