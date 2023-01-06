Designer's own Mid-century cottage at Rotorua restored after 'terrible mistake' 70s remodel

Mark Bruce's renovation approach for his 1950s Lake Rotoma family bach was out with the new, in with the old. (Video first screened January 2019)

Most baches get reinvented at some stage, and this 1950s beauty at Lake Rotoma was no exception. Except, this one was taken back to its Mid-century roots by designer Mark Bruce.

Speaking to NZ House & Garden in 2019, Bruce said a previous owner had given the house a wholesale 1970s remodelling, which struck him as a “terrible mistake”.

Bruce, an ardent fan of Mid-century Modern style, said the 1950s is all about simplicity of design, clean lines, big geometric shapes. “And that's what this bach represents. It's a true bach box, with a mono-pitched roof, and the previous owner had tried to disguise all that. We changed it back to its original intent."

JANE USSHER/NZ HOUSE AND GARDEN There's a Mid-century treasure tucked away in the lush bush at Lake Rotoma - designer Mark Bruce's Lake Rotoma family bach. The setting is a magnet for kereru and tui.

His work paid off. The kitchen won an NKBA Kitchen Distinction up to $25k award in 2017.

Bruce told Stuff he had previously designed 1950s furniture for the bach, with shark fin-edged tops in oak. "This provided the starting point for the design. I wanted the cabinets along the north wall to look like a piece of furniture, so I used white acrylic with shark fin edges to frame oak faces (to the cabinetry), and stood the unit on 300mm oak legs."

JANE USSHER/NZ HOUSE AND GARDEN Mark Bruce's Lake Rotoma family bach features a rebuilt kitchen and dining area that captures the Mid-century heritage of the 1950s home.

JANE USSHER/NZ HOUSE AND GARDEN The 40sqm covered outdoor living area is ideal for extended family gatherings. (File photo)

On the side, tall cabinets are set within a new wall, so they are flush. Bruce says the use of shadow board (with the little holes) for the front of the fridge and pantry "sold the iconic Kiwi bach theme".

Another cool '50s addition is the raked overhead cabinet, which features round finger pulls in the shadow board, rounded shelves with a chrome pole, and reeded glass – it's just as it would have looked "back in the day".

Bruce says the family has enjoyed many great holidays – hosting as many as 30 people over the summer was not out of the ordinary. But the family is now listing the bach for sale because they no longer use it. “We have a boat up in Coromandel and we spend more time on that. However, the bach is on Airbnb and always fully booked over the summer.”

JANE USSHER/NZ HOUSE AND GARDEN The mid-century Poul Jensen Z lounge chairs are original, and Mark Bruce designed and built the coffee table.

The designer has another major project underway – the family is embarking on a renovation of a 10-year-old house at Te Miro in the hills above Cambridge. “It’s a bit of an ugly duckling, but we will be giving it a Mid-century feel – that’s our thing.”

In the meantime, the family is selling the 110m² bach privately. “We know the bach better than anyone else, and thought we’d give it a go,” he says. “We’re not desperate to sell, and we need to schedule viewings between Airbnb viewings.”

The bach, at 225 State Highway 30, Lake Rotoma, Rotorua, is on leasehold land, and has four bedrooms, including a bunk house, and three living areas. It will be sold with the custom-built furniture. The interior features in photographer Jane Ussher’s new book Rooms, published by Massey University Press.

Jame Ussher/NZ House and Garden Cut-outs in the yellow door provide glimpses through to the lake beyond; there are also cut-outs in the vertical timber panelling.