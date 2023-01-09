Single mum's 'massive' heritage renovation of her former student digs is listed

Upstairs and downstairs - this huge home-and-income renovation project in Dunedin by Sophia Greene was a way to fund her eventual retirement. (Video first screened in June, 2022)

Sophia Greene’s huge renovation project in Dunedin was a head-turner back in June last year. The single mum took a giant leap of faith with the four-and-a-half-year renovation that would give her a home and an income stream – in a building where she once flatted as a student.

“I was never going to earn enough based on savings,” she said. “This was a way to get some financial security for the kids. I knew I could do it.”

And now, six months later, Greene has listed the two high-end heritage apartments for sale, with enquiries invited over $1,060,000. The apartments, in a building designed by renowned architect Francis Petre in the late 1800s, are a far cry from the state they were in when she bought the property.

JOSIAH CLARK Over four-and-a-half years Sophia Greene completely transformed this 150-year-old home in Manor Place, Dunedin, creating two separate apartments, one upstairs and one at ground level.

Greene says while the “bones” were sound, the interior was “absolutely disgusting”. “The place stunk. It was just revolting. There were four layers of carpet, and every layer had been liberally urinated on. People had just laid more carpet over the top.”

But Greene and her two sons moved in to save money while they did the hard yards. Working with engineer and mentor Steve MacKnight and her builder, the late Paul Fahey, who sadly died before work could be completed, Greene gradually gutted the entire interior, ripping out poky rooms, ceilings and poorly built conversions from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

SOPHIA GREENE BEFORE: This was the entry to the top apartment.

JOSIAH CLARK AFTER: The entry to the top apartment is now an attractive deck.

“We would section off parts of the building with plastic sheeting because we were living in it while we did it, and then we would move on to another section. At one stage we were all sleeping marae-style on the floor of the biggest bedroom. We lived in chaos and dust for months.”

Greene said she did the bathroom first, as the existing one was so bad the boys would refuse to shower. “They preferred to put their wetsuits on and go for a surf. They barely spoke to me for a couple of months when we first moved in. But the whole project has been a great learning experience for them.”

The family even woke one freezing winter’s night to find snow blowing in through a high window the builders had left exposed.

Josiah Clark The stair treads on this stairwell were recycled from the original large stairwell.

Native timbers were recycled in the renovation, and are a feature of the interior. “We have recycled every scrap of the timber. All the joinery in the kitchen, including the large island, and bathroom vanities, a refectory table, seats and bedside tables are all built from timber recycled from inside the building.”

Greene estimates she spent around $400,000 on the property, which doesn’t take into account the family’s labour: “We did a lot of it ourselves to save costs.”

Now, however, Greene says she has emtpy-nest syndrome, and is hoping to do a spell overseas with Volunteer Service Abroad. “Now that the boys have left home, and I no longer have to work so hard to make ends meet, I’d like to help other people.

”There will probably be another house project though – I just can’t help myself.”

SOPHIA GREENE Sons Will (left) and Louis (second from right) help install new beams with builders Marcus (centre) and Paul.

Josiah Clark AFTER: The new beams are in place and stained. And the entire floor has been opened up with a galley-style kitchen leading though to the dining and living areas.

Listing agent Kylie Cashmore of Bayleys Metro says the property provides an opportunity for a home and income, or it could be a high-end investment to a real estate portfolio. She mentions the “significant upgrades in rewiring, plumbing, flooring, heating, insulation, fireproofing, and wall/ceiling linings.”

The top apartment is around 180m², while the lower one is around 120m². The property is at 48 Manor Place, City Centre, Dunedin.

Josiah Clark The newly completed living room in the upstairs apartment features a beautiful bay seat.

Josiah Clark The original windows frame expansive views upstairs.

Josiah Clark The entry to the downstairs apartment has also been transformed.

Josiah Clark The kitchen and living area in the downstairs flat. The island was built from rimu recycled from within the building.