Rare listing of John Scott Mid-century house beside Tukituki River
Mid-century houses designed by the late John Scott are treasured, not just by their owners, but by architecture aficionados everywhere. But they are seldom in a setting as picturesque as this one, nestled behind Te Mata Peak alongside the Tukituki River in Havelock North.
Hidden down a long driveway on a 3ha property, the house is positioned to provide sweeping views and direct access via a gravel track to the river. Now, it’s in need of a new owner – it has been listed for sale for the first time since 2012.
Scott (1924-1992) is hailed as one of the great visionaries of his time, and is widely credited as being the first Maori architect. And while this 286m² house has evolved over the years, most of the original Mid-century features remain intact, including the covered entry, concrete blockwork, timber joinery, window seats, and vaulted timber-lined ceiling in the large open-plan living area.
More recently, Simon Clarkson designed a remodel of the kitchen, butler’s pantry, laundry and loft areas. As with all Scott’s houses, the living areas open up to the outdoors. Here, the formal living and dining rooms open up to a large terrace with a pergola and formal landscaping, while the kitchen-family living area opens out to a separate outdoor area with raised planters.
READ MORE:
* Pristine John Scott house for sale draws architecture aficionados
* 'Worst house, best street' property in Napier sells well above RV
* Single mum's 'massive' heritage renovation of her former student digs is listed
There is a separate bedroom wing, which has a library-pool room as well as four bedrooms, including the main bedroom with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.
Other special features include an in-ground saltwater pool, a built-in fireplace and woodburner. Water is provided by a shared bore.
The property, at 33 Waimarama Rd, Havelock North, has a 2019 RV of $2.22m and a Homes.co.nz estimate of $3.1m. It has been listed by Michael Lock of NZ Sotheby’s International Realty, with tenders invited before a closing date of February 15, 2023.