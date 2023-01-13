Rare listing of John Scott Mid-century house beside Tukituki River

This Mid-century John Scott house beside the Tukituiki River in Havelock North is listed for the first time in 11 years.

Mid-century houses designed by the late John Scott are treasured, not just by their owners, but by architecture aficionados everywhere. But they are seldom in a setting as picturesque as this one, nestled behind Te Mata Peak alongside the Tukituki River in Havelock North.

Hidden down a long driveway on a 3ha property, the house is positioned to provide sweeping views and direct access via a gravel track to the river. Now, it’s in need of a new owner – it has been listed for sale for the first time since 2012.

Scott (1924-1992) is hailed as one of the great visionaries of his time, and is widely credited as being the first Maori architect. And while this 286m² house has evolved over the years, most of the original Mid-century features remain intact, including the covered entry, concrete blockwork, timber joinery, window seats, and vaulted timber-lined ceiling in the large open-plan living area.

NZ Sotheyby's International Realty Architect John Scott designed this house in the 1970s. It features the concrete blockwork and timber-lined ceilings that typify his work.

More recently, Simon Clarkson designed a remodel of the kitchen, butler’s pantry, laundry and loft areas. As with all Scott’s houses, the living areas open up to the outdoors. Here, the formal living and dining rooms open up to a large terrace with a pergola and formal landscaping, while the kitchen-family living area opens out to a separate outdoor area with raised planters.

There is a separate bedroom wing, which has a library-pool room as well as four bedrooms, including the main bedroom with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

NZ Sotheyby's International Realty There are sweeping country views from many areas of the property.

Other special features include an in-ground saltwater pool, a built-in fireplace and woodburner. Water is provided by a shared bore.

The property, at 33 Waimarama Rd, Havelock North, has a 2019 RV of $2.22m and a Homes.co.nz estimate of $3.1m. It has been listed by Michael Lock of NZ Sotheby’s International Realty, with tenders invited before a closing date of February 15, 2023.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty There's a Mediterranean feel to the outdoor living area.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty There is a timber-lined covered entry.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Signature features by the late John Scott (left) include the raked, timber-lined ceiling, open fireplace, window seat and timber joinery.

NZSotheby's International Realty While the concrete block walls are painted in this house, many of John Scott's houses the raw blocks are exposed.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty There is a separate family living area, also with a window seat and woodburner.

NZ Sotheyby's International Real/Stuff The kitchen was renovated recently. It opens to the outdoors on two sides.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty There is a kitchen garden in raised planters beside the kitchen; this side of the house is clad in cedar.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Privacy is assured with long, sweeping driveway.