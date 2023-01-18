Oriental Bay home with secret rooms was one of Wellington's priciest renovations

This Oriental Parade Georgian beauty is selling "for a fraction of the construction costs".

It’s rare to see a luxurious waterfront gem like this one hit the market in Wellington – a three-storey historic home that was renovated with no expense spared.

Craig Lowe of Lowe & Co, who is listing the Oriental Parade property with Elise Boulieris, says the property was extensively renovated prior to a mortgagee sale in 2017, and he believes it had been a multi million-dollar refit. The owners listed on the title prior to the 2017 had owned the property since 2005.

“We’ve never seen anything like this interior fit-out,” Lowe says. “The quality is surreal – there are even secret rooms and hidden compartments.” The listing says the property will be sold for “a fraction of the construction costs.”

LOWE & Co Decorative plaster and ornate built-in furniture define the Georgian-Revival style of this three-storey Oriental Bay house built in the 1930s.

The house was built in the 1930s, and restored to retain the Georgian Revival-style character by the earlier owners. It has a massive floor area of 534m², comprising two living rooms, two dining rooms, one games room, three large bedrooms all with individual ensuites, and a spectacular study.

Every room has been given a bespoke treatment, with great attention to French-polished wood panelling throughout the circulation areas in particular, numerous French doors, elaborate floor tiling and decorative plasterwork.

LOWE & Co There are two living rooms at the front of the house on the first floor.

LOWE & Co French-polished wood panelling features throughout the interior.

The traditionally styled kitchen, with polished wood cabinetry, was designed to be fit for a Michelin-star chef – there’s a separate butler’s pantry, marble splashback and massive 180cm-wide Grand Palais La Cornue double oven from France.

Despite the era, the house has every modern convenience, including a multi-unit airconditioning system.

Most rooms face north out to Oriental Bay, but there are also sheltered, sunny outdoor living areas at the side and rear of the house.

The property is offered for sale by tender (2 February, 2023), with expressions of interest invited over $4.65 million, which is the current RV. The property fetched $3m in the 2017 sale.

In April, 2022, a nearby property at 348 Oriental Parade, sold for $5.3 million. That property is 391m², with four bedrooms.

LOWE & Co There are rooms for formal and informal dining.

LOWE & Co No expense was spared in the design and fit-out of the kitchen, which opens to a sunny courtyard.

LOWE & Co The kitchen has a 180cm Grand Palais La Cornue double oven, and a separate butler's pantry.

Lowe & Co Bedrooms on the top floor also have great views out to Wellington Harbour.