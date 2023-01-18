House sales fall to lowest December level since 1995

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls.

House sales nationwide have plummeted to new year-end lows, but price falls are stabilising, the Real Estate Institute says.

There were just 4336 sales around the country in December, a 39% drop on the 6755 sales in the same month in 2021, according to the institute’s latest figures.

It was the lowest sales count for a December since 1995, and stood in stark contrast to the record high of 8935 in December 2020. Nationally, sales also fell by 23.6% from November.

Sales were down annually, and from November, in every region, and Auckland and Wellington sales counts at 1327 and 448 were the lowest since December 2008 and June 2008 respectively.

READ MORE:

* 40% of house listings have lowered their asking prices

* Property market moving towards favouring buyers

* Dileepa Fonseka: Australia takes over from New Zealand as the canary's canary for plummeting house prices



Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said there was usually a slowing of activity heading into the festive season, but buyer caution was evident in the drop in count of sales.

“Comparing this activity to the long-term trend, we can see the current market is weaker than this trend.”

This had left a lot of choice for buyers as the number of homes on the market was up by 55.3% annually to 26,057 at the end of the year, she said.

“With interest rates rising and banks stress testing at 8.1% to 8.5%, buyers’ ability to secure finance and service a mortgage remains a key driver to buyers taking their time.

STUFF House sales in December were down 39% from the same time last year.

“As a result, properties are spending longer on the market with 40 being the median days to sell, 11 days longer than at the same time in 2021.”

House prices continued to fall, with the national median price down 12.2% annually to $790,000 in December from $900,000 last year, the institute’s figures showed. It was also down 2.2% on November’s median.

The institute’s house price index, which measures the changing value of residential property nationwide, showed an annual decrease of 13.7%.

Every region, apart from Northland (up 3.3%) and Taranaki (up 5.1%), recorded an annual decline in their median price.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Auckland’s median price was down 18% annually to $1.05 million in December.

But the Wellington region again had the biggest price decrease, down 20.2% to $790,000 from $990,000 at the same time last year. In the index, the region was down 21.6% annually.

Prices declined in seven of the region’s eight districts, but the largest falls were in Upper Hutt, down 24.5% to $695,000, and Wellington city, down 24.2% to $880,000.

The Auckland region’s median price decreased by 18.0% to $1.05 million from $1.28m last year. In the index, it was down 17.3% annually.

All of its seven districts had price falls, but it was Papakura and Waitakere where prices were down the most, by 23.6% and 20.5% to medians of $772,000 and $930,000.

Gisborne and Tasman also had large annual declines in their median prices, down 17.3% and 14.1% to $575,000 and $795,000 respectively.

Canterbury’s median price was down 3.7% annually to $655,000 while Christchurch’s median was down 7.1% to $650,000.

Baird said while prices continued to ease, the pace of the decline was slower, and the market had settled at its new pace.

“Cheaper prices coupled with more choice for buyers mean sellers have to be realistic about their price and timing expectations.”

Supplied Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon says further price falls are coming.

Agents around the country reported that sellers who met the market through negotiation were getting results, although sales took longer, she said.

“But if you can make the finances work, this is a good time to be a buyer. More stock, less competition and prices continuing to ease, will allow those who can get all the ducks in a row to buy well.”

Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon said the market remained firmly in retreat, with the level of sales as low as in the wake of the global financial crisis, and the nationwide price index down 15% from its peak in late 2021.

While term mortgage rates had peaked or were close to it, the increases in borrowing rates to date would take some time to work their way through the market, and there was still a drop-off in new listings, as property owners chose to hold back rather than sell at a loss, he said.

“That tends to slow the process of finding the new equilibrium price level, and suggests we’ll see further falls in prices over the coming months. Our forecast remains for a 21% total drop in prices from their peak.”

ANZ economist Miles Workman said with prices ending the year 15% below the November 2021 peak, the market was just over two thirds of the way through the 22% peak-to-trough decline his bank had pencilled in.

“Our forecast assumes downward pressure on prices will dissipate shortly after the Reserve Bank is convinced they have knocked pipeline inflation on the head, and can stop lifting the OCR.”

But that presupposed households would broadly hold it together as higher mortgage rates bite, meaning that forced house sales were relatively rare, he said.

“Anecdotally, some households out there are struggling in the face of rising interest rates, but the data still looks relatively robust, with non-performing housing loan data remaining low and stable.”

There was more to the housing market than the interest rate and household sector outlook though, and net migration, sentiment, and housing policy had the potential to throw a few curveballs this year, he said.