Trade Me property asking prices fall 6% in post pandemic 'come down'

National property prices took their biggest annual tumble in over five years at the end of last year, and demand was down too, Trade Me says.

The property website’s latest price index showed the average asking price for a property was down 6% annually to $897,900 in December, a $58,200 decline on the same time in 2021.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said it was the second annual drop the site had recorded in a row, with the average asking price falling by 4% in November.

“Prior to that, the last price drop we saw was in March 2018, when the national average asking price fell by 1% when compared with the year before.”

The national average asking price was now $73,550 less than the all-time high of $971,450 recorded last March.

Average asking prices dropped annually in six regions, but the largest declines were in Wellington and Auckland, which were down 9% and 8% to $875,550 and $1.14 million respectively.

Bay of Plenty’s asking price dropped for the first time on record, but by just 1% to $936,850, while asking prices also fell in Hawke’s Bay, down 7% to $781,000; Manawatū/Whanganui, down 4% to $616,950; and Gisborne, down 2% to $651,050.

None of the other nine regions recorded decreases, and asking prices rose by over 5% in Northland, up 11.4% to $880,750; Taranaki, up 8.8% to $665,400; and West Coast, up 6.5% to $426,900.

Aaron Wood/Stuff The average national asking price was down in December, and that could be good for would-be buyers.

But demand nationwide fell 11% annually, and it was down in every region except Nelson/Tasman, with the biggest drops in Southland (22%), Northland (20%) and West Coast (17%).

Lloyd said the market always slowed down at the end of the year, but last month demand reached an all-time low around the country.

“After two years of sky-high demand, what we saw in December was typical of the property market pre-pandemic. When compared with the same month in 2019, demand fell by just 2% in December.”

While demand eased, supply was strong, and more properties were listed for sale last month than in any other December on record, he said.

Nationwide supply was up 29% on the same time the year before, with the biggest increase in the Nelson/Tasman region where it increased by 91%.

Waikato, Marlborough, and Taranaki also had supply increases of over 50%, but the increases in the number of properties for sale in Wellington and Auckland were smaller, at 19% and 15% respectively.

Lloyd said further price drops were likely as the market came down from the sugar rush experienced during the pandemic.

“But 2023 is going to be a great time for those that have been wanting to enter the market, but have felt priced out over the last couple of years, to look around and consider their options.”

Trade Me’s data came hot on the heels of the Real Estate Institute’s latest figures, which showed sales plummeted to new year-end lows in December, while prices were now down 15% from the market peak.