Here are the cities with house price falls bigger than in the GFC

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the best guess is that future debt to income ratio restrictions for home buyers will restrict lending to six times a borrower's income.

House prices nationwide, and in four of the country’s biggest cities, fell further last year than they did in the global financial crisis, Quotable Value says.

Between January 1 and December 31 last year, the average national price dropped 10.3% to $944,767, from $1.053 million, the property company’s latest house price index showed.

That was the largest annual fall in over 15 years, and also bigger than the 9.6% fall in prices over the same period of time in 2008, during the global financial crisis.

Prices also declined in all regions, apart from the West Coast (up 7%), and all the main centres, apart from Queenstown (up 5.9%), over the course of last year.

READ MORE:

* More chances for first-home buyers as house prices at cheaper end of market fall

* By the numbers: Here’s where the housing market is at year's end

* House sales fall to lowest December level since 1995



The largest drop was in the Wellington region, where prices were down 18.6% to a regional average of $884,567. In 2008, prices in the region fell by 9.8%.

But Wellington senior QV consultant David Cornford said the market still had some way to go before prices were back to pre-pandemic levels as prices rose by 19% and 25.5% in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Prices continued to fall at the end of last year, but the rate of decline had slowed, he said. There was a quarterly fall of 2.1% over the three months to the end of December, from 5.2% in the three months to the end of November.

Ross Giblin/Stuff House prices in the Wellington region fell 18.6% over the course of last year.

“It could be an indication that we’re getting closer to the bottom of the market, but the market is likely to remain subdued this year.

“Further price declines are expected, particularly as interest rates continue to rise and put further pressure on mortgaged homeowners.”

It meant buyers continued to have plenty of choice and bargaining power in the market, Cornford said.

In Auckland, the regional average fell 12.3% over last year to $1.33m in December. That compared to a 10.4% price decline over the 2008 year.

Prices fell in every district of Auckland, but the biggest declines were in Papakura (13.1%), Waitakere (13%), and Auckland City (12.3%).

The region’s rate of quarterly decline also slowed to 1.4% in December, from 3% in November, but Auckland QV valuer Hugh Robson said the market’s downward trend was expected to continue until at least midway through 2023.

That was because it was primarily driven by increasing interest rates and the rising cost of living, he said.

“Many buyers are now waiting to see how far sale prices will eventually fall.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North had the second-biggest fall in house prices last year.

Of the other main centres, Hamilton and Dunedin’s prices were down 11% and 11.3% to averages of $819,944 and $643,564 respectively. Those falls were worse than their 2008 falls of 10% and 9.2%.

In Tauranga and Christchurch, prices were down by 8.3% and 4.1% to averages of $1.07m and $751,105, but the declines did not surpass their 2008 falls of 9.8% and 10.3%.

Prices also fell by double-digits in Palmerston North, Hawke’s Bay, and Rotorua, which were down 15.7%, 12.5%, and 10.2%.

QV chief operating officer David Nagel said the market had not bottomed out yet, and there could well be a few more bumps in the road ahead.

It looked likely there would be more economic pain to help curb inflation this year, particularly if a recession did come to pass and unemployment figures started to climb as a result, he said.

“Increasing interest rates will continue to impact the market, with those who purchased around the peak in 2021 most likely to bear the brunt of that.

“Covid isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, the situation in Ukraine is ongoing, wild weather events only appear to be increasing, and this is an election year to cap it all off.”

It was fair to say there would be more volatility before the market potentially started to level out somewhat in the latter part of this year, he said.