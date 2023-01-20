Waikato house sales hit 13-year low in December

Almost 290 fewer Waikato homes sold in December 2022 than in the same period the year before, according to data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand.

House sales dropped 42.6% in the Waikato in December, taking them to their lowest level since 2010, according to market data.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) December report revealed 385 properties changed hands in the region last December, compared to 671 the year earlier and 549 in November 2022.

And sales drops from 2021 were in the double digits across the nine Waikato districts REINZ monitors, with Hauraki District down 71.4%. Sales more than halved in South Waikato District (down 58.6 per cent), Thames-Coromandel District (51.4%) and Waikato District (59.4%).

Matamata-Piako District recorded the smallest sales drop with a 10.8% decline.

Waikato’s median house price also saw a double-digit year-on-year drop, down 11.7% from $849,000 to $750,000.

Four Waikato districts had double-digit median price falls compared to December 2021, with Hauraki District down 21.5%, Waikato District down 19.6%, Waitomo District down 18.2% and Hamilton City of 13.8%.

Just two districts had median prices rise: up 11.6% in Taupō and 4.8% in Thames-Coromandel District.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls.

And the days to sell increased by 25, to 52 days, REINZ reported. The last time Waikato’s days-to-sell was higher was back in 2000.

REINZ Waikato regional director Neville Falconer said it was important to remember December 2021 was busier than usual with a flurry of activity as Covid-19 restrictions eased.

He also said the slowing sales last month were largely due to buyer caution.

“Many are concerned about further increases to the official cash rate, rising interest rates and where our economy is headed in 2023,” he said.

SUPPLIED Many are “sitting on the sidelines” as the urgency has gone out of the market, REINZ Waikato director Neville Falconer said.

Falconer also said new investor tax policies and the reintroduction of loan-to-value ratios and stricter lending criteria had dampened investor activity.

“The urgency has gone,” Falconer said.

He also said the cost of living crisis was starting to bite the market and that there was a “settling taking place”.

“People who are transacting at the moment are people who need to do the business now. Others are sitting on the sidelines.”