New Zealand’s 10 most expensive streets revealed

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls. (First published January 15, 2023)

The country’s 10 most expensive streets can all be found in the Auckland region and the Queenstown Lakes District, new CoreLogic research reveals.

Using its estimated median value for every residential and lifestyle property nationwide as at mid-January, the property data company identified the 10 priciest streets overall, and the top five in each of the main centres. The analysis is not based on Rateable Values.

CoreLogic’s head of research Nick Goodall says the analysis was limited to streets with over 10 residential properties, but it is worth noting shorter streets dominate the result.

That is because fewer properties in a street means less variation, whereas in a longer street there are more properties across the price spectrum, and a few very low prices pulls down the overall median, he says.

“For that reason, longer streets like Auckland’s Paritai Drive, which are known to be costly and exclusive, are a bit lower down the list.”

Paritai Drive in Orakei was home to New Zealand’s top sale ever when a cliff-top mansion, developed by former Hanover Finance director Mark Hotchin, sold to China-born businessman Deyi Shi for $39 million in 2013.

But it has 154 properties, and a median value of $3.5m.

Each of the top 10 streets identified by CoreLogic has a median value of over $5.26m, but it is Cremorne St in Auckland’s prestigious Herne Bay that is the most expensive in the country.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Cremorne St in Herne Bay in Auckland is the country’s most expensive street.

The waterside cul-de-sac has a median value across 15 properties of $6.58m, and has been ranked near the top in previous lists of Auckland’ most expensive streets for over 20 years.

As of this week, all the homes on Cremorne St have estimated values above $4.6m, but numbers 12 and 15 have the highest at $35.5m and $32.1m respectively, according to Homes.co.nz.

Back in 2018, number 15 was the top sale of the year when rich-listers Paula and Simon Herbert bought it for $27.5m.

Real estate agent Blair Haddow, from Bayleys Ponsonby, says the street is in an amazing location, and has all the attributes that make streets desirable.

It has large north facing sections, big heritage homes on a grand scale, is near the water, with a beach at the bottom of the street and some sites on the waterfront, and great harbour views, he says.

“It’s also in a central location, close to Ponsonby, Westhaven, the CBD and the motorway, and so has easy access to amenities, but the key thing to its values is probably the sheer size of the sites and the properties.

“Homes in the street are very tightly held, and hardly ever change hands, despite being very much in demand.”

The second most expensive street in the country is Slope Hill Rd in Speargrass Flat in Queenstown. It has a median value of $6.48m across 35 properties.

Ray White Queenstown principal Bas Smith says it is a picturesque rural road, with large two to three hectare lifestyle properties, which is close to Lake Hayes.

There have been some good sales there over recent years, because property in the area around Lakes Hayes and Arrowtown is very sought after, he says. “It’s in high demand, but there is not much that comes up for sale.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Property in the area around Lake Hayes and Arrowtown, such as Slope Hill Rd, is sought-after.

Queenstown’s market is an unusual one with a high amount of large, high-end luxury properties, but many are in enclaves where homes have their own private access roads, and streets are not named, he says.

Mount Gold Place in Wanaka in the Queenstown Lakes District is the country’s third most expensive street with a median value of $6.22m across 15 properties.

Nick Johnstone Drive on Waiheke in Auckland, and Ridgecrest in Wanaka round out the top five, with median values of $6.12m and $5.82m across 13 and 23 properties respectively.

Of the other five most expensive streets, three - Delamore Dr in Waiheke’s Oneroa, Paraone Place in Omaha, and Castle Drive – are in Auckland. They have median values of $5.63m, $5.43m, and $5.26m.

The remaining two are in the Queenstown Lakes District. They are Waimana Place in Wanaka and Hogans Gully Rd in Arrowtown, with median values of $5.53m and $5.45m.

Goodall says it is not surprising the country’s most expensive streets are in the Auckland region and the Queenstown Lakes District, as they have the highest average prices.

CoreLogic’s latest House Price Index had Auckland’s average price at $1.35m, and Queenstown’s at $1.67m, in December.

But the locations of the streets shows just how high the value placed on views, proximity to water, and scenic beauty is, he says.

“People really rate properties which have these features, and they tend to build bigger homes on them to take make the most of the land parcel and the prime location.”

Streets with large sections close to the centre of town also have a premium, especially as such sites have become rare as cities have been built up around them, he says.

“If a street has a combination of these features, or all of them, as is the case with Cremorne St, the odds are it will have a higher median value.”

Supplied/Supplied The view from the bottom of Waimana Place in Wanaka.

The three Wanaka streets which are in the top 10 also illustrate this. Harcourts Wanaka owner Grant Parker says they all have easy access to the lake, spectacular views, large sections, and are close to town.

“Mount Gold Place is the furthest from the town centre, but it’s just a few minutes drive, and has breathtaking panoramic views of the lake and the mountains.”

Waimana Place and Ridgecrest are both prestige streets, with many huge one acre (0.4 hectare) sections that allow for pools and tennis courts, he says.

Wellington’s most expensive street is Bayview Terrace in Oriental Bay. It has a median value of $3.35m across 11 properties.

The waterfront suburb of Oriental Bay, which is close to the water and to the CBD, is a pricey one. While Bayview Tce is not on the waterfront itself, it has harbour views and easy access to the water, as well as Mount Victoria’s green space.

In Christchurch, the most expensive street is Heathfield Ave in Fendalton. It has a median value of $3.64m across 10 properties.

The small, tree-lined cul-de-sac has been named the city’s most expensive street before, and Fendalton has long been its most expensive suburb. It is not close to the water, but it is less than 3km from the CBD, and it is in zone for top schools.

Hamilton’s most expensive street is Kotahi Ave in Beerescourt with a median value of $2.57m across 11 properties; Tauranga’s is Otira Close in Papamoa with a median of $3.68m across 19 properties; and Dunedin’s is School Rd North in Mosgiel with a median of $1.77m across 13 properties.