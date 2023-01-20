Big shock to household incomes could endanger orderly housing market correction

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls.

A household income shock is the biggest risk to the housing market this year, but even if prices fall further than expected affordability will still be an issue, ANZ economists say.

In the bank’s latest property focus report, released on Friday, they said the Reserve Bank’s record official cash rate hike, and recession talk, in November had not caused the market to fall out of bed.

House prices were down 15% from their November 2021 peak, according to the latest Real Estate Institute figures. That was about two thirds of the way through ANZ’s forecast for a 22% peak-to-trough decline.

With housing activity seasonally low over the holiday period, it could be February to March before it was apparent if the market had gone into a tailspin, the economists said in the report.

“In the absence of a material pick-up in forced house sales, we’re hopeful that the correction underway will remain relatively orderly.

“Indeed, with prices down just 15% so far, we’re still very much in the soft-landing zone, given prices lifted more than 45% in the wake of the pandemic stimulus.”

It could change as the economy slowed, and labour demand followed suit, but unlike past downturns, such as the global financial crisis (GFC), the looming recession was highly anticipated, they said.

“That, combined with the fact that bank lending became a lot more prudent following the GFC, suggests households will weather the downturn better than otherwise.”

But they, along with the Reserve Bank, would be keeping an eye out for any evidence there could be a harder landing across the household sector than expected.

Job losses were expected, but not to the extent that led to forced house sales en masse and a ‘hard landing’ for the market, although more households getting into trouble than expected was a possibility, they said.

“Top of the pops for downside housing market risks is a household income shock. That could simply be the result of monetary tightening reducing employment more than expected.

“Or it could be something much nastier, such as the manifestation of global financial market risks, geopolitical events, a natural disaster, pandemic risks, or something else entirely.”

If household incomes deteriorated more than expected, hard choices would need to be made, particularly by households with significant debt, they said.

“The hard landing scenario for the market, where prices fall below 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels by a decent clip, would likely lead to the household sector losing its ‘robust’ moniker.”

But while falling prices meant housing affordability was improving, even if ANZ’s forecast for a 22% fall was correct, affordability would be nothing to write home about, the economists said.

“On our outlook, house prices relative to household incomes are expected to improve (fall) beyond the levels that prevailed just before the pandemic, but not meaningfully.

“The ratio is still high, and that means there are many Kiwis who will still be locked out of the market.”

Alongside household incomes, the interest rate outlook would remain a dominant driver of housing momentum, and that was very much dependent on pipeline core inflation pressures, the report said.

But net migration, housing policy curveballs, and election inertia also had the potential to be important factors for the market, and the year was likely to pack a few surprises.

There was a consensus among commentators that house prices would fall further over the next few months before the market stabilised, although peak-to-trough fall forecasts ranged from the Reserve Bank’s pick of 20% to ASB’s of 25%.

Recent figures from the Real Estate Institute and CoreLogic suggested the pace of price falls was easing, but CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the downturn was not over and about another eight months of price falls were likely.