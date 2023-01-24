No end in sight for housing market downturn, despite easing price falls

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the best guess is that future debt to income ratio restrictions for home buyers will restrict lending to six times a borrower's income.

House price falls have eased, but the market’s outlook remains weak and further price falls are on the way, CoreLogic says.

The property data company has released its latest Property Market & Economic Update, and it showed prices fell by 2.1% in the last three months of last year.

That was the smallest quarterly decline since May when they dropped by 0.9%, and it came on the back of monthly falls of 0.2% in December, and 0.6% in November.

After nine months of price declines, the average national price was $956,383 in December, down almost $87,000 from $1.043 million in March.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said while price falls had eased late last year, it was too soon to conclude the easing in the downturn would last.

In the final few months of last year, buyers and sellers made it clear they were not in a rush to complete property transactions, he said.

“Sales volumes remained very low in the final quarter of last year as some buyers will have found it more challenging to secure finance while others will be taking their time to strike a better deal.”

There were 15,800 sales nationally over the three months to December, as compared to 34,300 to 24,700 over the same periods in 2020 and 2021, the report showed.

Kathryn George/Stuff Sales volumes remained very low in the last few months of last year.

Over the 2022 calendar year, the national sales total was 63,800, which was lower than the global financial crisis’ ‘twin troughs’ of 64,300 in 2008 and 64,700 in 2010.

But there were no signs of widespread forced sales, as unemployment levels remained low and households adjusted to the new and higher interest rate environment, Davidson said.

“And while the downturn became more widespread last year, the softening has not been uniform across the country.

“Parts of the wider Wellington area, and the central and lower North Island, have been particularly weak, but many parts of Canterbury and Southland, for example, have been more resilient.”

Despite this, the general outlook for the market remained weak, given the Reserve Bank’s economic predictions, he said.

“With a recession looming, ongoing inflationary concerns, more cash rate increases to come, and shorter-term mortgage rates potentially yet to peak, there's no suggestion of an end or bottoming to this current downswing.”

But there were some caveats around the weaker outlook, including no significant risk of outright, large-scale job losses, he said.

“The rise in the unemployment rate this year could be more about a larger labour force. For those already in a job and with a mortgage, there should be some protection from widespread repayment problems and distressed sales.”

He said sales volumes were likely to remain fairly low this year, and prices could fall by another 5% to 10%, which would take the total drop from the market peak to around 20%.

“But the weakness in volumes and values may not necessarily extend throughout the entire year.

“If mortgage rates genuinely peak by the middle of 2023 this could lead to a pick-up in buyer positivity, and possibly an increase in sales, which tends to bring price falls to an end.”

ANZ economists said last week that household incomes, and the interest rate outlook, would remain the dominant drivers of housing momentum.

But net migration, housing policy curveballs, and election inertia also had the potential to be important factors for the market, and the year was likely to pack a few surprises, they said.