Lorde's Kiwi producer, musician Joel Little 'sad' to be selling Titirangi family home

Joel Little and Gemma Robinson are selling up in Titirangi, Auckland so they can live closer to their new venture, the Big Fan recording studio and event centre in Morningside.

He has produced songs for Lorde and helped propel big hits from his LA studio for numerous stars, including Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and The Jonas Brothers, but for now Joel Little is focused on his new multi million-dollar recording studio and live venue, the Big Fan in Morningside

And all of this means, he needs to be closer to work, so the ‘70s-style Titirangi family home he and wife Gemma Robinson have extensively upgraded (both house and garden) has been listed for sale. And listing agent Kane Taylor of Ray White Ponsonby says the couple are rather sad about the move.

“They’ve absolutely loved living here, and have upgraded it hugely. You feel like the King of the Mountain when you come into this house, with its panoramic views right out to Coromandel and back to the Manukau Harbour.”

RAY WHITE Music producer Joel Little and wife Gemma Robinson's Titirangi home has been extensively upgraded in recent years. The house “steps” down the site as a composition of linked cube-like volumes with varying roof forms.

Taylor describes the five-bedroom, 320m² house as “outstanding, with just a hint of hedonism and rock-star decadence.”

Numerous special features include a soundproof secret music room (of course) that is opened via a bookcase – this is where Little has penned multiple chart-topping hits. Taylor says it would also make a great alternate lounge, office or writer’s hideaway.

Other special features include a pool house with designer kitchen. Consented as a minor dwelling, the studio is right beside the swimming pool. And there is also a sauna and hot tub.

There’s more than a hint of “LA” about the property – from its eyrie location looking over the city to the lifestyle amenities on offer. There is enough space to host guests, and the main bedroom suite is a stunning retreat in a separate wing to the children’s bedrooms.

RAY WHITE The house wraps around a large courtyard with swimming pool and hot tub.

RAY WHITE Titirangi privacy at its best - the main suite opens right up to a view across to the Sky Tower.

In an earlier Stuff interview, Little said the decision to set out on the new recording studio venture was made pre-Covid.

“I thought it was time for a difficult new project, partly because I’d started getting a little too comfortable with the way things were going. I’d had a lot of success with goals I had in my own career, but once you start feeling too comfortable, that can really stifle your creativity.”

Gemma found an old brick factory for sale while browsing Trade Me. It just felt right, he says, so they “very naively” bought it.

David White/Stuff Joel Little takes in the expansive view of the Manukau Harbour from the house.

The plan at first was for this to be a project for the distant future, once there was less global demand for Little’s production services. Now the studio and event centre is up and running and demanding so much of the family’s time, they have made the decision to move closer.

Taylor says he wouldn’t be surprised if, at some time in the future, the family moved back to Titirangi, a suburb “that gets in the blood”.

Meanwhile, their Titirangi property, at 70 Scenic Drive, will be auctioned on February 18, 2023. The property has an RV of $2.625 million.

RAY WHITE Polished timber flooring features throughout the family living areas.

RAY WHITE The house is well suited to entertaining on a large scale.