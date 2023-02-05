After the floods: Four things for Auckland homeowners to consider

A flood has hit Auckland for the second time in days, with houses and streets underwater.

Thousands of Aucklanders are still struggling with the devastating impact of last week’s floods on their homes and livelihoods, but many homeowners will have questions about their property’s future.

The Friday before the region’s anniversary weekend was its wettest day on record, with 245mm of rain falling in 24 hours, and more heavy rain in the days after.

Four people died, thousands of people were displaced from their homes, and, by last Tuesday, more than 13,600 insurance claims on home, contents and car insurance had been logged, with more coming in.

While the immediate focus for the property sector is on helping those who have lost their homes into safe accommodation, in the weeks to come the real estate market will keep ticking over.

So here are some questions for those thinking of buying or selling a property.

What if a house is currently on the market, but has been damaged?

There were 9950 homes up for sale in Auckland in January, according to the latest Realestate.co.nz figures. Some of those homes may have been damaged, and the owners may need to reconsider their plans, Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird says.

The extent of the damage to a property has to be assessed before any decision-making, but the safety of all involved is the priority, she says.

“Owners will have to work with the council, the relevant professionals, and their insurer to determine what the damage to their property is, and what remediation or repairs are needed.

“They need to have an honest conversation with their agent, and work with them to decide whether to continue with the sales process, or whether to pause it until remediation work has been done.”

David White/Stuff Flood waters on Brewster Avenue in Pt Chevalier in Auckland.

Some properties may require minimal repairs, such as the replacement of carpets, while others will require more. But if the owner does choose to continue, full disclosure of the damage is required, she says.

“If a property has been red, yellow or white-stickered that is deemed as receiving notice from the local council, and must be disclosed in a sales and purchase agreement.”

Owners of undamaged properties currently on the market will have to decide if it is the right time for them to continue with the sale process, Baird says.

“People sell in all sorts of markets, but buyers will be more cautious in those areas that have been heavily impacted by the floods.

“Buyers will be asking questions about if, and how, a property was impacted, and being more thorough in their due diligence, but that is not a bad thing as people should know what they are buying.”

Bad weather affects open home attendance, and the severity of this weather event will have left many people concerned about getting out and about, she adds. “So there are potentially some very quiet weekends ahead for open homes.”

What will a seller need to disclose about flooding damage in future?

Homeowners who decide to sell a property damaged in the flooding in the months, or years, to come, will have to disclose any known defects or issues to potential buyers, even if they have been repaired.

Real Estate Authority chief executive Belinda Moffat says this is fundamental to the fairness of a property transaction, and applies at all times, not just following a natural disaster.

Disclosure is an important obligation, and if sellers keep important information about a property’s condition private, they could be at risk of legal action in the future, she says.

“Sellers must discuss honestly with any licensee they choose to list with, and with prospective buyers, matters relating to any repairs or alterations carried out.”

Supplied Real Estate Authority chief executive Belinda Moffat says homeowners have to disclose known defects to buyers

This includes providing paperwork to confirm that any completed work is compliant, and it applies to properties that have had flood damage.

Sellers who suffer damage from a natural disaster, such as flooding, may file an Earthquake Commission claim, and if this claim is still in progress, it may be possible to transfer the claim to a buyer, she says.

“In this situation, both buyers and sellers should seek legal advice regarding this process. In addition, buyers should speak with their insurer about whether the property they wish to buy can be insured.”

The authority expects any agent selling a flood-damaged property to have a good understanding of any defects that have to be disclosed.

But buyers should conduct thorough due diligence on any property they want to buy, and this is essential if there is a risk of damage from a natural disaster, Moffat says.

“We encourage buyers to obtain a LIM, the council file which will outline what consented works have been completed, and their own property inspection report.”

Will the flooding impact on property values?

At least 5000 Auckland properties were being assessed for flood or landslide damage, and more than 200 homes and buildings had been red stickered by last Tuesday, according to Auckland Emergency Management.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says that is a huge personal cost for those involved, and it also indicates the values of some Auckland homes will be impacted.

Some pieces of land will no longer be suitable to be built on, and that will impact on the value of those properties long-term, but for many the impact was likely to be short-term, he says.

“But it is too casual a response to say that if it is insured it can be fixed, because there is a lengthy transition period while repairs are being done. It is not an easy process, there can be disputes over insurance, and there are transition costs too.”

Andrew Freeman-Greene/SUPPLIED Severe flooding damage at an Auckland home on Friday night.

Hypothetically, if a property has been damaged, but the house on it can be lived in, and it is going to be sold tomorrow, it is likely to sell for considerably less than it would have if sold last week, he says.

“Over the long-term, it is a different story. Harder-hit suburbs may see their values affected, but as repairs are carried out, the damage from events like these is forgotten, and the market moves on.”

He points to research from the Strand Marsden Project, as an example. The study of house prices in South Dunedin found they dropped 15% on average immediately after severe flooding in the area in 2015.

But they largely recovered over the next 12 to 18 months, although buyers still have a 3% to 6% discount relative to properties that are not in an at-risk area.

What about the risks posed by future weather events?

Despite that, climate change, and the type of extreme weather events just seen in Auckland, are becoming a much bigger issue, Davidson says.

“Over time, that is likely to lead to higher insurance premiums for those properties most at-risk, and that will add to such properties’ costs and, theoretically, reduce their value.”

Valocity head of valuations James Wilson says following the flooding, people will ask whether the risk for their property has increased, and whether the market will pay less if it is a risky area.

Historically, climate change-related risks have not impacted on values in Auckland, with prices for coastal homes skyrocketing during the recent market boom, for example, he says.

“Scarcity is key to value, and coastal properties also have attractions such as proximity to water, and views. Climate change risks have not stopped these properties from being popular, or prices for them from being inflated.”

The impact of the floods on value will differ from home to home, rather than by suburb, but not every property affected will have a discount on its value in future, he says.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Valocity head of valuation James Wilson says scarcity can override risk when it comes to property value.

“A lot may depend on where the property is, as the scarcity factor can override the risk, especially if repairs have mitigated the risk.”

But this is a flood-prone era, with “one-in-100-year” floods occurring on several occasions in recent years, and it is naive to think nothing will happen to properties as a result, Wilson says.

“There are things that can be done to mitigate the risks, particularly when planning and building new developments, and a key theme is how do we ensure the market is aware of the risks in future.

“We need data showing the impact of these events, and informing about the risks, to be made readily available to people, so mitigating action can be taken.”

There is already rich information out there, but councils and organisations have to get over the old mentality that it should not be released widely, he says.