Annual fall of house prices now biggest since global financial crisis, but 'floor' could come this year: Corelogic

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls. (First published January 15, 2023)

House prices fell for the 10th month in a row in January, and that has led to the biggest annual decline since the global financial crisis, CoreLogic says.

The property research company’s latest House Price Index showed that prices nationwide declined 0.3% last month to an average of $953,850.

It followed falls of 0.2% in December, 0.6% in November, and 1.3% in October, and meant prices nationwide were now 7.2% lower than they were at the same time last year.

That annual decline was the biggest since May 2009, when prices fell 7.9%, although it was still smaller than the 9.7% fall recorded in the year to March 2009.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said it was not a surprise to see prices fall further in January, after the Reserve Bank released its gloomy economic outlook in November.

There was no real evidence yet that homeowners were looking to ramp up their selling activity, because with unemployment still low, most could sit on the market for as long as it took, or de-list, he said.

“But at the same time, buyers in a comfortable borrowing position still hold the balance of power when it comes to pricing, and this has clearly driven a further leg down for values in January.”

On an annual basis, prices were down by more than the national average in all the main centres, apart from Christchurch, in January, the index showed.

Stuff House prices nationwide are continuing to fall.

But the falls were biggest in Wellington and Dunedin, where prices declined by 18.2% and 10% to averages of $928,349 and $643,212 respectively.

In Auckland and Hamilton prices were down by 8.2% to $1.35 million and $833,809, while in Tauranga they dropped by 7.6% to $1.07m.

Christchurch remained the most stable of the main centres with a decline of just 1% to $743,659.

Around the rest of the country, most urban centres recorded annual price falls, but Palmerston North had the biggest with 12.9% which left its average at $656,707.

Queenstown, New Plymouth and Gisborne were the exceptions, with prices up by 8.3%, 2.0% and 0.4% to averages of $1.68m, $727,112 and $645,292.

Davidson said a peak-to-trough average price decline of 15% to 20% was still a possibility, with the floor under the downswing potentially occurring in the second half of this year.

Mortgage rates were key, and it now looked like rates across most durations, except floating, were at, or close to, a peak, he said.

“With net migration also picking up sharply, these factors argue for an earlier or shallower trough for house prices. It’s worth noting that the pace of decline has been slower in the past few months.

Supplied Queenstown’s average price was up 8.3% annually to $1.68 million in January.

“But if the unemployment rate and wages start to show softer trends, it might not be too long before the labour market overtakes inflation as the biggest issue of concern for economy-watchers.”

Any job losses over the coming months and quarters would not be good for the market’s prospects, he said.

New figures from Realestate.co.nz also provided evidence of the declining market, with the average national asking price on the website falling to $889,036 in January.

That was down 10.5%, or by over $100,000 from $1m at the same time last year.

The number of properties on the market nationwide was up by 39.4% annually to 27,732 in January, while new listings were down by 16.0%.

Listings were also staying online for 25.0% longer than they were a year ago.

Realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Williams said sellers were taking longer to find a buyer or were deciding not to sell as the market failed to meet their price expectations.

“We hear from agents around the country that sellers have lowered their expectations, but that their expectations are often not as low as the market in their region.”

Supplied Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams says the property market has peaks and troughs.

She was now frequently asked when prices would stop falling, but in 2021 everyone wanted to know when they would stop rising, she said.

“This speaks to the cyclical nature of the property market, but history tells us that we will see peaks and troughs, but prices trend upwards in the long term.

“If you look at average asking prices over 10 or 15 years, the 2008 recession hasn’t affected the overall steady rise in house prices, for example.”

Even with the price decreases of the last year, the national average asking price in January was still about double what it was 10 years ago in 2013, Williams said.