Heritage-listed Central Otago flour mill conversion could be yours

The former Ida Valley flour mill built in 1884 is a heritage-listed schist house right next to the Otago Central Rail Trail. It has been listed for sale.

They don’t build them like this any more – the stone foundation of the former Ida Valley flour mill in Oturehua, Central Otago is believed to be 3.35m deep to support the weight of the structure above.

And the three-storey solid schist walls still convey the form and scale of the rural Maniototo mill, one of several built in the 1880s to process locally produced grain.

After being decomissioned early in the 20th century, the flour mill was abandoned for decades, until it was sold in 1985 and converted into a four-bedroom home. But thanks to its fascinating history and architecture, it retains a Historic Place Category 2 listing.

The historic building was listed for sale on Monday, January 30, and listing agent Rhys Chamberlain of Mike Pero Real Estate, Alexandra ways he has already received a lot of interest: “I’ve sold a fair few properties with [classic] Central Otago features – properties that are a bit different or quirky, like a barn in St Bathans – and they are always mega popular. Anything with a bit of history has a lot of appeal.”

Heritage New Zealand Pohere Taonga says the mill was built by George Turnbull in 1884, providing the impetus for cereal cultivation in the region. “Ernest Hayes, who went on to found Hayes’ Engineering Works nearby, installed the mill machinery and worked as a miller.”

MIKE PERO Locally quarried schist walls define the former Ida Valley flour mill in Oturehua, Central Otago, which has a Historic Place Category 2 listing.

MIKE PERO A timber weatherboard addition was added when the mill was converted.

The Hayes family later bought the property when the mill closed, and used it for storage.

The mill is now a boutique bed-and-breakfast operation. Heritage New Zealand says it sits on a “sheltered and secluded site which emphasises the rustic nature of the place”. “The stone construction, its use of vernacular materials, its small scale, and garden setting give it aesthetic appeal.”

Key features of the interior include beautiful Fijian wood timbers and macrocarpa joinery. There is a mezzanine floor with a second living area and a further stair up to bedrooms tucked beneath the gabled ceiling. Two of the bedrooms have their own ensuites, and there is a third bathroom.

The 4021m² property is adjacent to the Otago Central Rail Trail, a 40m drive from Alexandra.

It is listed with a deadline sale date of February 23, 2023. The property has a 2019 RV of $630,000 and a January 202 homes.co.nz estimate of $825,000 – $950,000.

MIKE PERO The property is currently run as a boutique bed-and-breakfast.

MIKE PERO The thick schist walls are exposed on the interior as well.

MIKE PERO The kitchen is a modern "insert" into the open-plan living space.

MIKE PERO/Stuff There's a cosy sitting area on the mezzanine level.

MIKE PERO The house spreads over 290sqm.

MIKE PERO Each of the four bedrooms is full of character, and two have ensuites.