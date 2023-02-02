Lowest number of January sales in 20 years

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls. (First published January 15, 2023)

Auckland house sale numbers fell to new seasonal lows at the start of the year as buyers continue to hold back, the city’s largest real estate agency says.

Barfoot & Thompson’s latest figures showed it sold just 431 properties in January, a 46.2% drop on the 801 sold at the same time last year.

Sales were also down by 18.2% on December, and by 30.3% on the average of the previous three months.

January is usually the lowest sales month of the year, but last month’s trading was the slowest in 20 years, the agency’s managing director Peter Thompson said.

READ MORE:

* Barfoot & Thompson monthly sales lowest since 2010

* Surprise uptick in Auckland house sales over last month

* Buyer-seller standoff leads to 'lowest home sales since GFC fallout' - CoreLogic



In a reflection of the quiet market, sale prices also fell, with the median price down 6.3% to $1 million, from $1.06m in December.

It had declined 15.3% annually, from $1.18m in January last year, and was now where the median price was at in early 2021.

The average sale price in January was $1.11m, down by 3.4% on $1.15m in December, and by 9.3% on $1.23m at the same time last year.

Thompson said last month stood out for its lack of buyer commitment, despite a good level of buyer interest in the marketplace.

Kathryn George/Stuff In January, Auckland house sales were down 46.2% from the same time last year, Barfoot & Thompson says.

“Our agents report that attendances at open homes throughout January were higher than they were in the last quarter of last year, but buyers continued to sit on the sideline in January.”

Buyers were either waiting for prices to fall even more, were cautious about mortgage interest rates or were finding obtaining financing too challenging, he said.

“The level of interest being shown could indicate that buyers may be anticipating the bottom of the price cycle is not far off.”

The rural and lifestyle markets experienced the same trading challenges as urban areas last month, with buyers and sellers having different views on value, he said.

Agents have said properties were taking longer to sell, and the agency’s figures showed the number of properties listed for sale at the end of the month had built up to 4747.

That was up 24% from the 3827 listed last January, and was despite an 18.9% decline in the number of new listings compared to the same time last year.

The latest figures from Realestate.co.nz, which were out Wednesday, also showed an annual increase in the number of properties on the market, and a decrease in new listings, in Auckland, and nationally.

It had Auckland’s total housing stock up 17.1% to 9950 in January, and new listings in the region down by 26.5%. The average number of days that Auckland listings were online had increased by 40.1%.

Realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Williams said agents were having to work hard to find the middle ground between what sellers wanted and what buyers wanted to pay.

“We hear from agents around the country that sellers have lowered their price expectations, but that their expectations are often not as low as the market in their region.”