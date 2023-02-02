'Invisible' mirror house in desert inspired by sci-fi classic

Very long, very reflective, and very expensive – the "Invisible House" in Joshua Tree, designed by Frank Gehry collaborator, architect Tomas Orsinski, is for sale, for NZ$27.63m.

Joshua Tree in California is an area renowned for both its desert scenery and its stunning architecture, and this house is one of the most dramatic we have seen.

It belongs to producers Chris and Roberta Hanley, who are known for their innovative film projects, including cult-hit American Psycho and Sofia Coppola’s directorial debut, The Virgin Suicides. Before his film career, Chris Hanley also worked in art, dealing in pieces by such luminaries as Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

When it came time for the couple to design a house, they once again wanted something on the cutting edge. So they partnered with architect Tomas Orsinski, a Frank Gehry collaborator, to design their one-of-a-kind Invisible House, which has just been listed for sale for US$18 million (NZ$27.63 million).

Supplied What is house, and what is landscape?

Inspired by the sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, the home is a 511m² mirrored box that reflects the surrounding desert scenery and blends in with the landscape. Heat-reflecting Solarcool glass gives the home its unique look and keeps the interiors temperate, despite the harsh desert weather. It also filters out harmful UV rays. An eco-friendly foam roof and solar-electric system make the house a model of sustainability.

Glass walls open on three sides for a novel take on indoor-outdoor living. Inside, there’s a 30m heated indoor swimming pool, capped by a 20m² projection wall perfect for screening films.

Supplied At just over 500sqm, the house is large enough to accommodate a 30m indoor swimming pool.

The interior is notably minimalist. A world-class chef's kitchen sports dual ovens, separate refrigerator and freezer storage and marble surfaces. Miele, Sub Zero, and Wolf appliances are anchored on sleek concrete flooring, making ready-to-cater events a breeze. A Flos lighting system creates radiant ambient lighting with different colours to fit the mood.

Each of the three large bedrooms has an ensuite bathroom with Boffi fixtures. The primary suite is currently equipped with a giant glass bed frame and features a 5-star resort-inspired soaking tub, “floating vanities”, and rain shower.

Privacy and “oneness” with nature is assured – the property covers 27ha of tranquil desert. And the setting has meant the house has had numerous cameos in films, and more extensive coverage on Netflix’s The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. As well as being available as a film location, the house is offered as a luxury Airbnb stay with a per-night price of $US2500 (NZ$3832).

Supplied The natural desert landscape has long been a drawcard for celebrities.

Supplied Even the furniture is designed to blend in with the landscape.

The property is bordered by national parkland and a gated tortoise reserve, but it is only ten minutes from Joshua Tree township.

Listing agents Aaron Kirman and Matt Adamo of AKG Christie’s International Real Estate say Joshua Tree is known for both its spectacular rock formations and the quirky artists’ community that has sprung up among the eponymous spiky trees.

“Escaping from LA’s corporate jungle, hundreds of painters and sculptors’ studios dot the high desert giving it a Mad Max feel.”

Supplied Exposed structural elements help to make the kitchen appear as an insertion within the large volume.

The area was also a well-known pilgrimage site for the superstars of classic rock, with such heavyweights as Keith Richards, Jim Morrison and Bono drawing inspiration from its stark scenery (with, perhaps, some psychedelic assistance). A-Listers, including Madonna, Kanye West and Justin Bieber, have stayed in the area, while local recording studios have attracted the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, Iggy Pop, and Beyoncé.

Information provided by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, with photography by Brian Ashby, Chris Hanley and Masek Imagining

Supplied At night, Flos lighting changes the mood. The screen is 20sqm.

Supplied There's no need for privacy screens here.

Supplied The main bedroom, one of just three, can be opened up to the outdoors.

