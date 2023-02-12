Looking to move: Is it better to hold, sell or rent out your home?

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls. (First published January 15, 2023)

New Zealand’s housing market downturn has left many homeowners who want to move torn over whether to sell their home now, or wait, but experts say the decision depends on circumstances.

Over recent years, the market has been on a rollercoaster ride, with prices first skyrocketing, and then plummeting.

The national median price hit a record high of $925,000 in November 2021, according to Real Estate Institute figures. Since then, the institute’s index shows they have fallen by over 13%.

With interest rates still rising, and the threat of a recession on the horizon, economists believe that prices have further to fall this year. But they also say rates may be close to peaking, and the rate of price decline is slowing.

That has left many homeowners who plan to move over the next year asking whether it is better to hold on and hope the market improves before selling, or to sell now and avoid further price falls, or to rent out their place and rent somewhere else themselves?

So we asked four experts to weigh in on what the best approach might be.

Brad Olsen, Infometrics principal economist

Brad Olsen says there are a lot of people who may want to move, but do not have to sell right away, and those people will just wait the downturn out a bit to see what happens with prices.

But it is different if someone has to move for some reason, such as a new job in another city, and, in that situation, it might be better to sell now because of uncertainties if they hold, he says.

Kathryn George/Stuff Houses are currently taking a median of 40 days to sell.

“It is not just how much further prices might fall though, it is also about the length of sale time. At the moment, there is a median of 40 days to sell.

“If you want to buy another house, especially in a different city, that is a consideration, especially as a lot of sales these days are conditional on the sale of the buyers’ house.”

Another consideration is that tighter servicing criteria and higher rates in a years’ time could mean the “mover” may not be able to get the finance that they need further down the track, he says.

“Someone may not want to sell their home because they are not sure of the permanence of a move for a job, for example, so renting it out instead could be an option for a homeowner who can afford to do it.

But given mortgage rate increases, and the fact the property would qualify as a rental which means interest deductibility rules will apply, it is not a good, long-term solution for most, Olsen says.

Nadine Higgins, Enable.me financial adviser

Nadine Higgins understands people are worried about the current state of the housing market, but says that if they are moving, they need to remember they are buying and selling in the same market.

While someone could hold on and see if the property market improves, that is likely to impact the price of the property they are buying as well as the one they are selling, she says.

“But if someone is doing it to try and time the market, it’s a risky manoeuvre, as they need to be sure that the bank’s willingness to lend to them won’t drop in the meantime.

“They might find that while the house price drops, so does their ability to borrow. As interest rates rise, banks’ test rates rise, too. They're currently sitting in the mid-8% range, so it becomes a bigger hurdle to clear. “

Buying at the bottom of the market is often when it is hardest to borrow money, so unless someone is paying in cash, they need to factor in lending criteria, she says.

supplied Enable.me financial adviser Nadine Higgins says trying to time the market is a risky move.

“If someone is selling and buying a home, the best time is generally predicated by their personal financial situation.

“So they need to think about whether they can afford higher repayments due to both more debt, and higher interest rates, whether they are taking on more debt than they can handle, and if they can afford to make progress as well as pay the mortgage.”

Higgins says that getting the timing of selling and buying can be tricky to line up, so sometimes renting in between is a necessity.

Liz Koh, Enrich Retirement financial coach

For Liz Koh, the decision on selling now or later should come down to personal circumstances, as well as considerations about the location and type of property involved.

It is really all about the reason someone wants to move, and job, lifestyle, and relationship changes often come into it, she says.

“Those considerations should have more weight in the decision-making process than fluctuations in house prices. But if the move is because of a relationship breakdown, it is probably better to bite the bullet, sell, and move on, rather than hang around to try and get a bit more money.”

It is worth remembering that some properties, such as ones with leaky home issues, or monolithic cladding, are often tricky to sell, and are much harder to move in a downturn, she says.

“Location comes into play too, with prices generally lower in smaller towns. So if someone wants to move from a smaller town to a bigger city, they are likely to sell for a lower price than in the city, and then have to pay more for a similar type of property once there.

“It does go the other way too though, and if someone is moving from a city to a smaller town, they might get a high sale price in the city, and then be able to buy more with their money in the smaller town.”

There is always a lot of regional variation in prices, and anyone weighing up a move needs to take into account what is happening in different markets, Koh says.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Economist Tony Alexander says the decision to sell should be based on life and family considerations, not price movements.

Tony Alexander, independent economist

Tony Alexander says if people are buying and selling in the same market it should not make much difference whether they sell now or wait - unless they are a gambler and focused on capital gains.

“Some people who want to move may be wondering if they can make a profit by selling at a good price and buying at a lower price. If that is their focus, they are trying to time the market, and just have to take a risk based on that.

“The thing is no-one has the ability to predict over a one-year time period what the market will do. We see the same tendency to try and time the market with other assets too, be they gold or cryptocurrency.”

But, as with other assets, house prices move up, and they move down, and it is not possible to accurately pick when they are going to bottom out, or unexpectedly shoot up, he says.

“Someone trying to do that in the New Zealand housing market, given the surprises we have seen in recent years, is taking a risk.

“Instead they should just concentrate on getting on with their life and work, choose when to sell based on those factors, and just take whatever comes in terms of prices.”

But for most people deciding to sell, it will be about moving from the family home, so the decision-making should simply be about what is best for their family, and lifestyle, he says.