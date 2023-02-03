Migrants’ share of home purchases climbs to over 11%

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls. (First published January 15, 2023)

There has been a big increase in the amount of migrants buying homes, and it is just the start of a wave, one mortgage adviser says.

New Stats NZ figures reveal that 11.2% of home transfers last year were to resident visa-holders.

Home transfers were not just sales but transfers of ownership due to a death, marriage settlement or other administrative changes.

The resident visa holders’ category covered transfers where at least one buyer had a resident visa, but it excluded transfers where one of the buyers was a New Zealand citizen.

Resident visa holders’ share of transfers had gone up steadily over recent years, from 8.1% in 2018, but there was a big jump last year which took their share from 9.6% in 2021 to 11.2%.

Stats NZ property statistics manager Michael Heslop said the growth in the share of homes transferred to resident visa-holders was partly driven by the higher proportion of these buyers within Auckland.

In Auckland, resident visa holders accounted for 18.3% of transfers last year, up from 16.1% in 2021 and 14.3% in 2019.

Resident visa holders in Canterbury and Wellington had the next highest share of transfers after Auckland, at 10.5% and 9% respectively. Their share was up from 8% and 8.3% in 2021, and 6.6% and 7.7% in 2019.

Aaron Wood/Stuff The number of resident visa holders buying homes in New Zealand has increased.

The figures suggested migrants, who were most likely to be resident visa holders, were increasingly buying property in New Zealand.

Mortgages Online director Hamish Patel said the number of migrants buying homes had gone up since the Government fast-tracked residency for 165,000 migrants who were already in the country in 2021.

Since then the Government had introduced changes to the immigration system which were aimed at making it easier for certain skilled migrants to get residency.

Patel said when the residency changes were made it was easy to see a tide of new home buyers would come as a result, and he had pivoted his business to cater to that.

He had been flat out since the start of the year, and 50% of the work was from people who had just got residency and wanted to buy their first home, he said.

“The reason it is getting busier in this space is that many migrants got their residency, returned home to see family and friends after the borders opened, and now they are back here and focused on buying.”

The migrant buyers he had worked with recently had come from around the world, including Brazil, Chile, India and the UK, and many had their 20% deposit ready to go, Patel said.

“This is just the start of the wave. There is more to come as we are working with lots of people who are looking at buying, but are not quite ready to do so just yet, and also immigration is starting to pick up again.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Resident visa holders accounted for 18.3% of home transfers in Auckland in 2022.

Asian property platform Juwai IQI’s co-founder Kashif Ansari said the Stats NZ figures showed that foreigners with permanent residency were a dynamic part of the market.

Their investment made possible the construction of new housing, supported jobs, and boosted the economy, he said.

“To be clear, these buyers are, in almost every case, purchasing for their own use. We're talking about students, immigrants, and ex-pats living in New Zealand.

“We see very few acquisitions for pure investment purposes by offshore buyers. That means foreign buyers are treating New Zealand real estate as a place to live, not as a financial instrument.”

They were investing in New Zealand’s future and contributing to its well-being, he said.

Foreign buyers, or people who did not hold citizenship or a resident visa, had been banned from buying most types of property in New Zealand since 2018. People from Australia and Singapore were exempt from the ban.

The Stats NZ figures showed the share of home transfers to people without citizenship or residency was just 0.4% in the December quarter.

That was down from 3.3% in the March 2018 quarter, just before the ban was introduced.