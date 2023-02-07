Exclusive Queenstown development site could sell for at least $40m

An aerial view of Jacks Point, including a 24ha site on Lodge Rd, which is expected to sell for more than $40 million.

An exclusive Queenstown development site is on the market and expected to sell for more than $40 million.

The 24-hectare elevated site at Jacks Point, just south of Queenstown, sits above an exclusive neighbourhood of $15m to $20m homes and neighbours the championship Jack’s Point Golf Course.

It is north-facing with view across Lake Wakatipu and The Remarkables mountain range.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR) sales associate Matt Finnigan said the property was the only remaining luxury development site in Queenstown with such large-scale space, privacy and lake views.

READ MORE:

* The best times to be in and around Queenstown

* Five of the best hotels in Queenstown

* Queenstown to get 'much-needed boost' as 9000 runners sign up for marathon



It included about 20ha of elevated wilderness land and a 4ha commercially-developable area, suitable for visitor accommodation, conference and meeting facilities, restaurants and day spas.

Supplied The Jacks Point site, with a bold white outline, has residential and commercial development potential.

“With no minimum lot size or site coverage restrictions, absolute privacy and powerful lake and mountain views, this property has all the hallmarks of a world-class lodge or multi-use development site, as well as top-end residential opportunities,” Finnigan said.

Jacks Point is a subdivision about 10km south of Queenstown Airport with 1300 lifestyle houses, a golf course, and restaurant.

A $500m town centre is under construction, which will include residential, commercial and visitor accommodation as well as a five-star waterfront hotel.

STUFF The Queenstown Lakes area has a challenging housing market. (first published September, 2019)

NZSIR sales associate Russell Reddell said a covenant ensured the dramatic and open nature of the grassland and mountain landscape in the area would be protected.

The site is expected to attract global interest.

Tenders close at midday on March 28.