Wānaka property hits high notes with record house sale

The undisclosed price fetched for this large home in Wānaka on January 27, 2023 is reported by Colliers to be a record for a single home on a non-development site. It exceeds an $8.45m sale last year.

A 495m² house in Wānaka has fetched a record price for the region, but the sale price remains confidential.

Listing agent Craig Myles of Colliers Wānaka says the January 27 sale of the property, at 591 Mount Barker Rd, topped all previous records for homes on non-development sites in the town, including a house at 20 Norman Tce, which fetched $8.45 million last year.

The agent describes the Mount Barker Rd property as “an outstanding property” in a highly sought-after area. "As with many such transactions, the parties wish to remain anonymous, but they are South Island buyers.”

Myles says they were attracted to the property as it offered a home of “flair and quality” with great attention to detail and expansive views. He also says transactions at the multi-million-dollar level are more often “head”, rather than “heart” decisions. “People do not rush or get too emotional at this price point. Their decision-making is very considered in my experience.”

The agent says while sales volumes in Wānaka have declined, prices appear to have been stable year-on-year. “Certainly we haven’t seen the correction experienced in some other locations. The key factors supporting the market is continuing population growth, which is ticking along at around 12% per annum, and low stock levels, with relatively few houses available in any price point.

COLLIERS What slump? This award-winning 495sqm house in Wanaka is believed to set a new price record for a non-development site. The undisclosed price exceeds an $8.45m sale last year.

“Enquiry levels from buyers over the Christmas/New Year period has been at a higher level than even pre-pandemic times.”

The agent puts this down to Wānaka’s renowned attractions – “climate, small-town feel, accessibility to outdoor pursuits, excellent lakes and rivers”, and the fact it is just one hour from Queenstown.

“Wānaka is seen as very accessible with a laid-back relaxed vibe. And Covid has people thinking about where they live and how they live differently, with flexibility of working locations and less emphasis on frequent international travel factoring into peoples’ decision of where they live or how they holiday.”

COLLIERS The house has several outdoor living areas, including this loggia with retractable louvre roof, fireplace and built-in outdoor kitchen.

The Mount Barker Rd house sits on 3.595ha, with a 20m heated outdoor swimming pool, and self-contained guest cottage. The main house, which won a Southern region Master Builders award two years ago, has four large bedrooms and an office space, all with lake views, a designer kitchen with large scullery, and a spacious open-plan living space.

There are numerous outdoor living spaces, two with open fires. The living spaces and media room, or second lounge, flow seamlessly to a loggia with louvred retractable roof.

COLLIERS Natural materials include timber and stone.

COLLIERS The kitchen is at the heart of a huge open-plan living area that opens up to a terrace and the view.

Other significant sales in Wānaka last year include 221 Lakeside Rd, which fetched $5.85m, and a Peninsula Bay property that sold for $5.1m, and a private sale for $5.75m. Myles says he sold another home for a record price in Far Horizon Park, for $4.8m.

Other recent major sales in Wānaka include the December sale of an older home on a 1.13ha multi-unit development site at 27 Eely Point Rd, which fetched $11.8625 million.

COLLIERS The Mount Barker Rd house is positioned on a elevated part of the 3.595ha site.