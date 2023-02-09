Buyer found for historic St Andrews Church in South Canterbury

The St Andrews Catholic Church has been sold.

The sold sign has gone up on the 120-year-old Catholic church in the St Andrews township south of Timaru.

“We are very happy, the church is happy,” parish priest, Father Chris Friel said.

“There will be a farewell liturgy, a gathering and mass to say goodbye in the near future.

“No date has been arranged for that as yet.”

READ MORE:

* St Andrews Golf Club sale tees off junior scholarship with $100,000

* Praying for a good price: 120-year-old Catholic church for sale



The sale price has not been disclosed, but the property had a rateable value of $335,000.

Before the church was sold, long-time parishioner Jim Anderson told The Timaru Herald it typified what has happened throughout rural areas.

“The township in the last 10 years has had a bowling club, a hotel and a golf course close,” Anderson said.

The church opened in May 1903 but has only been used once a year for about the past 10 years.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff It’s a sign of the times as the sold sign goes up outside the historic St Andrews Church.

Anderson said the church is plastered triple brick with the bricks all made at Quinns Brickwork at Makikihi several kilometres to the south.

“In those days [in St Andrews] there was a bakery, a boot shop, two grocers, a butcher, a blacksmith and a doctor.”

Anderson does not want to see the church become a substandard building in the township and hopes that it will enhance St Andrews in some way.

The building is not heritage listed. Harcourts real estate agent Stu Piddington said the new owners would need a change of use consent which may trigger strengthening, “but they can do what they like with it”.