Increase in houses for sale on Trade Me fuels record price fall

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the best guess is that future debt to income ratio restrictions for home buyers will restrict lending to six times a borrower's income.

House prices fell further last month as more homes were listed for sale on Trade Me than in any other January on record, Trade Me Property says.

The website’s latest property price index has been released, and it showed the amount of homes listed on it nationwide in January was up 29% on the same time last year.

But demand nationwide was down 5% annually, and that equation was helping fuel price drops, Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said.

There had now been over 12 consecutive months of sky-high supply combined with slow demand across the country, he said.

READ MORE:

* House prices nationwide down 16.2% from market peak

* Property market moving towards favouring buyers

* Trade Me property asking prices fall 6% in post pandemic 'come down'



“Going into 2023, prices are going to continue on a downward spiral unless we see market forces change, and prices started the year with a record-breaking price drop.”

The national average asking price for a property was down 8.3% annually to $878,800 in January, a $79,300 decline on the same time last year.

Lloyd said it was the largest drop the website had experienced, and put the national average back to where it was in September 2021.

It was also now significantly down on the all-time high of $971,450 recorded last March.

Aaron Wood/Stuff The national average asking price for a property on Trade Me was $878,800 in January.

Average asking prices dropped annually in seven of the 15 regions monitored, but it was Auckland and Wellington prices that had taken the biggest hit.

The Auckland region’s average asking price was down 10.7% to $1.11 million, while the Wellington region’s dropped 10.5% to $872,400.

Prices in those regions had not been that low since August 2021, Lloyd said.

“As we would expect, it was those regions who have seen the biggest price gains over the past three years that saw the largest annual drops in January.”

Hawke's Bay’s average asking price fell 8.1% to $772,100, and asking prices in Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, and Manawatū/Whanganui were down by over 4%.

Prices had not fallen in every region, and average asking prices in Northland and the West Coast were up 5.3% to $860,950 and 5.7% to $424,500 respectively.

Taranaki and Waikato also had price increases, while in the South Island prices were up in every region, except Southland. But the increases were smaller than those recorded over recent years.

Lloyd said that overall the latest figures showed a market that was drastically different to this time last year.

Supplied Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd says the housing market is drastically different to this time last year.

It was almost unthinkable that in January last year, the national average asking price had skyrocketed 25% annually to a then-record of $957,950, he said.

“It’s clear that a year later the market is in a wildly different place, with prices now falling year-on-year for three months in a row.”

Earlier this week, the Real Estate Institute’s latest figures had the national median price down 13.3% annually in January, while Quotable Value’s figures had the average national price down 12.1% annually.

There was a consensus among commentators that there were more price falls to come, but economist Tony Alexander’s latest surveys of real estate agents and mortgage advisers suggested buyer interest has picked up recently.