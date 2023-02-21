Is buying an Auckland apartment for $25k really a good deal?

A three-bedroom house in an affluent central Auckland suburb complete with pool, spa and outdoor bar is being marketed as lifestyle opportunity for young first home buyers, but there's a catch.

An Auckland first-home buyer snapped up a two-bedroom, inner city apartment for $25,000 earlier this month, but it may not be the bargain it appears to be.

While the sale price was well below the apartment’s 2021 CV of $350,000, it was a leasehold apartment in the Scene One building on Beach Road in Auckland’s CBD.

Leasehold properties generally cost less than freehold properties, but they came with annual ground rent levies, and other costs, which could be hefty.

Over the years, the Scene One block had also been plagued by remediation issues and litigation, and apartments in it regularly sold for significantly below their CVs.

In 2021, a two-bedroom apartment in the building changed hands for just $5000 at auction. It had annual outgoings of $33,147 for ground rent costs, operating expenses, and rates.

Earlier that year a Scene One apartment was listed for auction with a $0 reserve, but the auction did not go ahead, and the apartment eventually sold for $30,000.

More recent sales in the building included a three-bedroom apartment which sold for $310,000 in November, well down on its CV of $750,000.

In October, a one-bedroom apartment with a CV of $270,000 sold for $25,000, while a two-bedroom apartment with a CV of $350,000 sold for $72,000 in September.

Supplied/Supplied A two-bedroom apartment in the Scene One building in the Auckland CBD sold for $25,000 recently.

Each property had different annual costs, but Ray White Auckland Central agent Dominic Worthington, who made the most recent sale, said this apartment’s annual outgoings were around $26,600.

They were made up of the annual ground rent levy of just under $20,000, which was due for its seven-yearly review in 2025, and rates of $1200.

Scene One did not have a body corporate, so there were no body corp fees, but it did have an annual operating expenses fee. For this apartment, the fee was $5500.

Worthington said that after years of uncertainty over the remedial issues, a plan was now in place, but a confidentiality agreement meant he could not disclose what the costs would be for an owner.

“The legal wrangling is over, remediation plans are bedded in, and the buyer is fully aware of what the costs [are]. They are not going in with their eyes shut.”

Leasehold apartments had a more affordable entry level price point than houses in the suburbs, and that made them a good option for first home buyers, he said.

“The outgoings are an additional cost, but they are a bit like servicing a mortgage. If you bought a house for $750,000 with a deposit of 20% and an interest rate of around 7%, you would be paying much more in repayments each year.

“In this case, the $25,000 price means the buyer can’t really lose, and they get all the lifestyle benefits of inner city living too.”

Supplied Loan Market mortgage adviser Bruce Patten says ground rents on leasehold properties can be a minefield.

But Loan Market mortgage adviser Bruce Patten said it was a struggle to get finance for leasehold purchases, and unless buyers were experienced investors they should steer clear of them.

He had seen the devastation they could cause when ground rents increased steeply, and the property ended up having to be resold for significantly less than it was bought for.

“This particular apartment might be an alright deal, because $25,000 is so cheap it would be hard to sell it for less,” he said.

“It does depend on what happens with the ground rent in future, and that is a minefield.

“And mortgage repayments on a freehold apartment bought for $500,000 or $600,000 will be around the same as the annual outgoings on this apartment.”

Property investor David Whitburn, a former president of the Auckland Property Investors Association, said the $25,000 price was so low, the buyer was unlikely to have any debt, and the outgoings might be comparable to paying rent.

That might work well for this particular buyer, but leasehold properties come with high risks, he said.

“Along with the issues around ground rents, which can increase significantly, they do not increase in value generally. The handbrake is that you don’t own the land.

“That means it is not usually possible to build enough equity in a leasehold to leverage up into a different property. It is also really hard to resell them as most buyers are wary of them.”