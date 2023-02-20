'Sawtooth House' hidden away amid Parnell commercial zone, but you'd never guess

The height of sophistication in the Parnell commercial zone - this architectural renovation provides a two-bedroom home and $44k income. It is listed with Ray White Epsom.

Some of the most exciting city residential real estate can be found in our commercial areas – tiny plots of land that have been converted to highly desirable homes in the heart of the action.

This 185m² house, in Falcon Street, Parnell, slots in alongside much bigger buildings, but with clever design, the interior manages to be flooded with natural light. The “Sawtooth House”, is in fact, a renovation by Sayes Studio that won a Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) Alterations & Additions Architecture Award in 2020.

The NZIA described the project as a “masterclass in the use of a simple plan and section to achieve extraordinary spatial complexity. A V-groove cut into the gable admits light into the rooms and establishes an intriguing and original elevation.

“The impact of the skylights, and the natural light they draw into the apartment, is dramatic. Elsewhere, modest materials and colour choices are thoughtfully composed, while details complementing the angular form are integrated subtly in the apartment design.”

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom property, which has been listed with Richard Thode and Andrew Milne of Ray White Epsom, has the bonus of a commercial space in the basement, which is currently leased to a boutique showroom for $44,000 per annum. There are four off-street carparks.

RAY WHITE Once a "shadowy warehouse", this small building is now an award-winning home with an income stream. Living quarters are on the upper level, and there is currently a boutique on the ground floor.

Thode says the home was “transformed from a shadowy warehouse” to create a “delightful” home, with the commercial space offering lots of options.

“It’s so unique, there is nothing directly comparable. But we suggest the sale price will be north of the CV ($2,625,000).”

The property, at 35 Falcon St, Parnell, is offered with a deadline sale date of March 8, 2023.

RAY WHITE The massive renovation was by Sayes Studio. The house opens out at the rear, where there is an entry to the commercial space on the lower level.

RAY WHITE Like a factory, the sawtooth roof allows plenty of natural light to flood the interior.

RAY WHITE Windows and skylights are positioned to capture leafy outlooks.

Ray White The interior of the home has a light and bright architectural fit-out.