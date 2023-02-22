Percentage of income needed for mortgage as “bad as it has ever been”

The O'Sullivan's have cancelled almost every subscription they have, stopped KiwiSaver contributions, and might sell their car to keep up with their rising mortgage repayments

New home buyers now have to spend over half their income, on average, on mortgage repayments, and that erodes other improvements in housing affordability, CoreLogic says.

The house price-to-income ratio had improved, and it had become easier to save for a deposit, according to the property research company's latest Housing Affordability report.

But, nationally, 53% of the average household income went on paying a mortgage on an average price property, with a 20% deposit and a 25-year term, in the three months to December.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said continued rate rises meant the figure had shot up from 50% in the previous quarter to match the peak it hit in the three months to June last year.

It was well above the long-term average of 38%, and up on 49.7% during the global financial crisis, 15 years ago, he said.

“On this basis, mortgage repayments are now at a level that is as bad as it has ever been. It outweighs the benefits of house price falls, and is impacting on affordability for many people.”

Servicing a mortgage cost the most in Tauranga where 70% of the average annual household income went to mortgage payments, as compared to the city’s long term average of 51%.

In Auckland the figure was 60%, up on the region’s long term average of 44%.

Aaron Wood/Stuff High mortgage repayments outweigh the benefits of house price falls for new buyers.

In Wellington, Hamilton, Christchurch and Dunedin, mortgage repayments now accounted for at least 44% of annual average household income, and were at levels well above their long term averages.

But falling house prices and higher incomes had helped to improve the house price-to-income ratio nationally, and across the main centres.

Nationally, the average price was $956,383 in the three months to December, while the average annual household income was $123,060.

Davidson said that left the average property now worth 7.8 times the average income, down from a record 8.8 in the first quarter of last year.

It remained well above the long-term average of 6.0, and was still stretched, but it was reassuring to see affordability on the measure had started to improve steadily, he said.

Tauranga, where the average price was $1.07 million and the average income was $104,504, was the least affordable main centre with a ratio of 10.3, down from a peak of 11.9 at the start of last year.

Auckland had a ratio of 8.8, down from a peak of 10.4 early last year, while Hamilton and Dunedin had ratios of 7.5, down from peaks of 8.5 and 8.8 at the end of 2021. Christchurch had a ratio of 6.6.

Wellington City overtook Christchurch as the most affordable main centre with a ratio of 6.5. It had an average price of $1.06m and an average income of $164,196.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Tauranga is the country’s least affordable main centre.

That change was due to the sharp decline in the capital’s prices, which had taken its affordability back to near pre-Covid levels on most measures, Davidson said.

“It takes awhile to get your head around it as Christchurch has been the most affordable on that ratio for so long, but that’s what the numbers say.

“It doesn’t mean it is now easy to buy a house in Wellington, because it is not. It is just a bit more affordable than it used to be.”

On this measure, the generally accepted definition of “affordable” was house prices that were three times the median income.

Nationally, the time it took to save a deposit had fallen to 10.4 years, from a high of 11.8 years early last year. This remained above the long-term average of 8.0.

The time required to save had eased from record highs in all the main centres, although it still took longest in Tauranga where the period required was 13.7 years.

Davidson said there had been improvement in most housing affordability measures, but it was tempered by the fact it had started from such a bad position, and that affordability remained poor.

The pressure could start to come off over the next three to six months, if mortgage rates flattened, house prices continued to fall and wages rose, he said.

“That would mean affordability as measured by mortgage repayments as a percentage of income should start to improve.”