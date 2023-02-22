Retro Lockwood bach full of nostalgia after 50 summers in same family

A step back in time - this retro Lockwood bach in Tākaka has been in the same family since it was built in the '70s.

Vintage furniture and shelves piled high with Mills & Boon paperbacks – this retro Lockwood beach bach at Tākaka was virtually untouched since the ‘70s when Billy Kerrisk of Ray White Golden Bay first set eyes on it.

It has been in the same family for around 50 years, and Kerrisk was so excited, she even donned a pinny (that’s an apron, Millennials) and filmed a fun video in the kitchen, which you can see above.

And then she wrote this for her listing: “You can imagine the radiogram in the corner belting out Hotel California and Stairway to Heaven; the bathroom mirror has seen some mean moustaches; the stove has pumped out many a Christmas pav; and many a game of backyard cricket has been played under the rotary clothes line!”

RAY WHITE It has lasted well for 50 years - this retro Lockwood bach looks just as it did when the family first moved in.

The bach is now listed for the first time, with an asking price of $695,000. Kerrisk says some of the clutter, including those Mills & Boons, has been cleared for sale, and there’s a new hot water cylinder. But otherwise, all the original features remain, including the stained pine walls.

The agent says from the elevated position of the bach, which sits on a concrete basement with garages, you can look between the beachfront houses and see what the tide’s doing. “The fishing here is pretty legendary.”

RAY WHITE Retro items include this radiogram, heater and the shadow box display unit on the wall.

Kerrisk also notes the house is sheltered from the westerly wind by a hill behind: “In fact there is your very own stairway to heaven hidden under the rambling bush complete with glow-worms.”

The 120m² two-bedroom house at 263 Patons Rock Rd, Tākaka sits on 713m² and has an RV of $540,000. It is for sale by negotiation, and the agent says there is already strong interest.

RAY WHITE Even the kitchen retains its original character.

RAY WHITE The timber walls complement the lush setting.

RAY WHITE The bach is across the road from the beach.