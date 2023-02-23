The towns where house prices have doubled over the last 10 years

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls. (First published January 15, 2023)

House prices in over 40 districts around the country have more than doubled over the last 10 years, despite the current market downturn, Realestate.co.nz says.

Following the market boom in 2020 to 2021, prices have tumbled, and the Real Estate Institute’s latest house price index showed that, nationally, they were now down 16.2% from the market peak.

But Realestate.co.nz has released new figures showing that average asking prices increased significantly in all 76 districts between 2013 and 2022.

Kawerau, a mill town in the Bay of Plenty, had the biggest increase with its average asking price up 293.9% to $494,172 last year, from $125,470 in 2013.

It was followed by Horowhenua in Manawatū-Whanganui where prices were up 169.2% to $701,884, and Kaipara in Northland where prices rose 165.5% to $1.07 million.

Rangitikei in Manawatū-Whanganui and South Wairarapa rounded out the top five, with their prices up 162.6% to $580,463 and 162.0% to $1.03m respectively.

Average asking prices were up by over 100% in 43 districts, and all districts had increases of over 40%, with only four recording increases of under 50%.

Realestate.co.nz chief executive Sarah Wood said the figures showed prices do increase over the long term, and across the board.

It was something that was important to remember, given the price falls over the last year, she said.

“Peaks and troughs are normal. But these figures tell us that we are unlikely to see average asking prices trend downwards in the long run, so those who are seeing a dip in their area should not lose hope.”

Kawerau, which topped the table with an almost quadruple increase in its average asking price, was a good example of this as it had experienced significant peaks and troughs over the last 13 years, she said.

“Between 2010 and 2014, its average asking prices went backwards following the recession. But from 2015 onwards, they started to climb quite steadily.

“But its annual average asking price actually stayed flat between 2021 and 2022, so it could be that the district is already seeing the impacts of a downturn.”

The Bay of Plenty, Manawatū-Whanganui and Wairarapa region had broadspread increases, with prices up by over 110% in every district.

Auckland and Canterbury each only had one district where prices doubled over the decade. They were Waiheke Island, where prices rose 107.7% to $2.30m, and Mackenzie, where prices were up 128.2% to $867,214.

But Auckland prices had increased solidly overall, with only the Hauraki Gulf Island recording an increase of less than 50%.

Wood said that annual average asking prices in all areas of Auckland were above $1m, but commuter hotspots might give buyers the best bang for their buck.

“In Waitakere, Papakura and Manukau City, annual average asking prices are around half a million less than Auckland City’s $1.50m.

“Not only do they offer more affordable options, but if the last 10 years are an indication, their prices are likely to continue to go up.”

In Canterbury, price increases were steady, but more moderate, and that was due to the impact of the Canterbury earthquakes in 2010 and 2011, she said.

“The rebuild efforts led to an oversupply of homes in Canterbury, which has impacted on average asking prices as supply has exceeded demand.”

Wānaka in the Central Otago Lakes district had the highest average asking price in 2022, at $1.96m, an increase of 117% since 2013.

The West Coast had the lowest increases, with prices in Buller, Grey and Westland up 49.1%, 48.6%, and 41.2% respectively.