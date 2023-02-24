Rundown villa sells to buyers who first saw it half an hour before auction

Proceeds from this rundown villa with bizarre pressed-tin interior will be bequeathed to charity.

Nobody could have predicted how the sale of this rundown Onehunga villa would go – half an hour before the auction there was just one registered bidder.

Then in walked a couple, who viewed the house for the first time just before the auction started, fell in love with it, and bought it on the spot under the hammer for $830,000.

“That sale wouldn’t have happened if we had the auction off-site,” says listing agent Mark Sumich of Sumich Estate Agents and Auctioneers. “Having an auction onsite creates an interesting dynamic. We had a big crowd there last night, and this couple happened to come along.”

Sumich says they have bought the house for a member of the family – and they won’t be demolishing it. “They are an older couple, and the father is going to do a lot of the makeover himself.”

READ MORE:

* 'Remarkable' deceased estate villa with bizarre interior pulling crowds

* Four generations have enjoyed this original Mahia '50s bach, but it's time to go

* Best house, worst street is not a bad thing anymore



The agent also says other potential buyers had difficulty getting finance due to the “forlorn nature of the interior”.

SUMICH REAL ESTATE Bright pink pressed-tin walls feature in the living room of this deceased estate villa in Onehunga. Ceilings are also pressed tin.

But it’s that interior that created so much interest in the deceased estate, where the profit from the sale will be going to charity. Although in a semi-derelict state, the house has brightly coloured pressed-tin walls in every room.

“It’s a remarkable property,” Sumich told Stuff when the house was listed. “People just keep on coming, one after the after, and they’re all ‘oohs and ‘aahs’. They keep saying they’ve never seen anything like it.

“I’ve been doing this job for 36 years and I have never come across tin walls before. We don’t know if they’re original or if they’ve been done piecemeal by previous owners. They’re actually cupboards, and they open – there’s a further layer behind.

SUMICH REAL ESTATE The exterior doesn't give too much away, but there is a pink front door.

Sumich made no bones about the state of the house. “It has no insulation, and it needs repiling, rewiring and replumbing. The money you would have to throw at it would be incredible.”

In his listing, he said the faint-hearted need not apply: “Before you indulge in drawing room high tea fantasies or scandalous political parlour salon-sessions, please do your research.”

SUMICH REAL ESTATE Axminster carpet remains in several rooms.

SUMICH REAL ESTATE The villa is a total do-up, a project "not for the faint-hearted".

SUMICH REAL ESTATE Even the architraves are colourfully painted.

SUMICH REAL ESTATE Seen up close, the pressed-tin walls are highly decorative.