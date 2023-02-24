Architect Ron Sang's amazing estate in Epsom comes to market

Renowned architect Ron Sang left a monumental legacy when he passed away peacefully at home in 2021, aged 82, and his huge architectural portfolio includes his own house in Epsom, which has just been listed for sale.

Sang’s family have left much of the architect’s furniture and art collection in place, ensuring the 429m² house is almost exactly as it was while he lived here, right down to the bright red front door and Modernist furniture. George Erdos of Ray White Parnell, who holds the listing with Howard Sidnam, says his biggest concerns over the first open homes this weekend will be crowd control.

Such was the respect for Sang, architecture aficionados from all over the country are likely to visit.

The architect was formally recognised in 2000, when he became an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit. One of his most iconic projects is the Mid-century Brake House in Titirangi, designed for Magnum photographer Brian Brake. That house sold in 2020 for a sum “well in excess of $4 million”.

Following his death, architect Ken Crosson described Sang as a “lovely, lovely man”. “Ron reinterpreted architecture – there was a kind of crossover in his work. There was an Asian influence, a Kiwi influence, and a very 1970s influence. He really steered a new course in architecture.

RAY WHITE The late architect Ron Sang's house in Epsom gives little away at the entry, but sculptures are already evident in the beautifully landscaped garden.

RAY WHITE And yes, there is a signature red door, with an entry flanked with native planting.

“And he was an extraordinarily generous man who had a series of interests – it was not just about architecture. He was passionate about art and had a real eye for emerging New Zealand artists.”

Many of the architect’s houses were characterised by soaring, monumental, brightly coloured front doors. His own front door hinted at what lay beyond – a world of colour and art.

Sang designed his own house in the 1990s, creating an artwork in its own right. Even the garden is significant – it was designed by renowned landscape architect Ted Smythe and incorporates numerous sculpture and artworks.

From above, the shape of the two-storey house is clear – a large rectangular volume of the main house is linked to a curved semi-circular volume by a glazed, barrel-vaulted passage on the top level. This area features a poolside living area.

RAY WHITE There are many places to display artworks in the house, which was designed to be a canvas for the architect's extensive collections.

There are five bedrooms, four with ensuite bathrooms, plus a self-contained office space where Sang ran his architectural practice. Erdos says this could be used as a teenager’s retreat or for extended family. It has its own kitchenette and separate entry.

Spacious living areas flow effortlessly, with large windows capturing specific elements of the landscaping – every room has its own unique outlook.

Other key features include the pool and outdoor living area, a spa pool and triple garage.

The property, at 11 Glenfell Road, Epsom, will be auctioned on March 19, 2023. The CV is $5.7 million.

RAY WHITE Colourful ceramics line the walls, mounted on special plinths.

RAY WHITE Sang was a renowned patron of the arts, supporting many emerging artists.

RAY WHITE There is even sculpture to view beyond the kitchen.

RAY WHITE A barrel-vaulted passage leads across to the second, semi-circular volume. A PH Artichoke light pendant is positioned above a Mies van der Rohe chaise.

RAY WHITE The house slots perfectly into the long site.

RAY WHITE Leafy shade and sun - the outdoor living area is designed for entertaining.